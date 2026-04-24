Why Makai Lemon's Departure Won't Hurt USC as Much as You Think

Last season, the USC Trojans had one of the top wide receiver rooms in the country this past season that was headlined by Makai Lemon. Despite losing Lemon to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Trojans and their wide receiver unit will be more than okay because of the additions they made this offseason.

Here are three reasons why Lemon's departure to the Eagles won't hurt USC as much as many think.

Development of Tanook Hines, USC Receivers

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Although the Trojans are losing both Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane to the draft, they retained Tanook Hines, Corey Simms, and Zacharyus Williams. Of the three, Hines has the potential to be the breakout star for USC in 2026. As a freshman, Hines recorded 34 catches for 561 yards and two touchdowns behind Lemon and Lane.

Apart from NC State transfer Terrell Anderson, who the Trojans added at the wide receiver position this offseason, there isn’t much in the way in terms of competition for Hines. If his development continues to trend in the right direction, it could be a special season from Hines.

Simms and Willams will also be in line for bigger roles with the latter fighting for a starting spot in the slot.

Transfer Portal Addition

Nov 2, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (80) runs the ball against the Stanford Cardinals during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

USC didn’t have to be extremely active in the transfer portal for wide receivers because of the returning receivers as well as the additions they made from their 2026 recruiting class. However, one of their biggest portal pickups was Anderson. He was ranked as the No. 11 wide receiver and No. 39 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports’ rankings.

Anderson is coming to USC with big expectations despite not having a ton of production at his previous stop. Last year at NC State, Anderson hauled in 39 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns.

The Trojans have a good history of getting the most out of their wide receiver transfers under coach Lincoln Riley like Jordan Addison and Brendon Rice. Riley knows how to develop at the position and Anderson is hoping to be his next great product.

USC's Incoming Recruits

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In USC’s 2026 recruiting class, their wide receiver crop is arguably the best part. The Trojans signed six wide receivers with four of them coming from in-state schools. Four-star wide receivers Trent Mosley, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Ethan Feaster were considered to be among the best wide receivers in the 2026 recruiting class.

Dixon-Wyatt was a relatively late addition to the class as he flipped away from Ohio State to USC in what was considered a big recruiting win for the Trojans.

Considering how talented the freshman wide receiver class is, it wouldn’t come off as a surprise to see if one or multiple of them end up earning a role in the offense in their first season with the program.

Last season, Riley wasn’t afraid to give Hines, a true freshman, an opportunity to start. If one of the freshmen from the 2026 class emerges, they could start if they are talented enough.

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