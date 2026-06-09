One Area USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Must Improve Heading Into Next Season

After a solid showing during the 2025 season, USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava has an opportunity to take a step forward and have an even better season in 2026 with coach Lincoln Riley, who has proven the ability to develop elite quarterbacks at the collegiate level.

Based on the success Riley has had in coaching quarterbacks, Maiava could take another step forward and become one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten.

To take that next step, there is one area where Maiava must improve to assert himself as one of the more consistent quarterbacks in college football.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Limiting Interceptions

Last season, Maiava played well, but at times he did struggle with throwing interceptions.

During the 2025 season, Maiava threw 10 interceptions, but seven of them came in losses. Against Notre Dame, Oregon, and TCU, Maiava threw two interceptions, and in the Trojans’ matchup with Illinois, Maiava threw one interception.

Other than the Alamo Bowl against TCU, all of these games were on the road, and consistently turning the ball over on the road is not a recipe for sustained success. Heading into the 2026 season, Maiava could be in a great position to improve with his ball security, as a significant portion of USC’s toughest games are home games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In 2026, USC will play Oregon, Washington, and Ohio State at home, and on the road, the Trojans will match up with Penn State, Wisconsin, and Indiana. There is no doubt that USC has plenty of tests on the schedule, but it does seem that USC’s home schedule does appear favorable for Maiava.

When playing at home, it is very common for players to perform much better and limit their mistakes, which is why the specific games that the Trojans get to play at home are so critical.

As USC heads into the 2026 season, Maiava does seem to have a great opportunity to limit his interceptions, but that does still leave one question. How will Maiava go about limiting his interceptions?

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

How Maiava Can Limit Interceptions

Without question, one of the biggest keys to Maiava limiting his interceptions will be the performance of the receiver room and the chemistry he has with the receivers.

As of now, it seems that the top receivers for USC will be Tanook Hines, Terrell Anderson, and Zacahryus Williams. Hines and Williams both return to the Trojans following 2025 and could develop even better chemistry with Maiava next season. Anderson transferred to USC after playing for NC State in 2025.

Last season, Hines specifically was able to establish a great connection with Maiava as Hines recorded 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns. In the Alamo Bowl against TCU, Hines showed his potential to become a top target for Maiava as he totaled six catches for 163 yards, with both Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Williams did not have a major role last season, but he did show the potential to become a contributor. In Williams 2025 campaign he recorded three receptions for 80 yards while averaging 26.7 yards per catch. With the big play ability Williams put on display in 2025, he could give Maiava a great option over the top and could be a reliable option in the quick game creating explosive plays after the catch.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball during the second quarter against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

With NC State last season, Anderson had a solid showing as he totaled 39 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns. Standing at 6-2 and 204 pounds, Anderson brings great versatility as a receiver to line up on the outside and in the slot, which could help create mismatches for Maiava to exploit. Anderson’s size also gives USC a great target in the red zone to go to when the Trojans need someone to win on a contested catch.

With the receiving room that USC has, if Maiava can use the skill sets of Hines, Williams, and Anderson to his advantage, he should be able to find easier throws and limit his interceptions, which would give the Trojans more opportunities to score and limit the extra possessions the Trojans give to their opponents.

Maiava could also use USC’s run game to his advantage as the Trojans brought back the entire starting offensive line and a great running back duo.

Along the offensive line, USC brings back Elijah Paige at left tackle, Tobias Raymond at left guard, Kilian O’Connor at center, Alani Noa at right guard, and Justin Tauanuu at right tackle. In the backfield, the Trojans were also able to bring back the running back tandem of Waymond Jordan and King Miller.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Last season, Jordan and Miller were a solid pairing as together they totaled 244 carries for 1,548 yards, 13 touchdowns, and averaged 6.35 yards per carry. Unfortunately, Jordan’s 2025 campaign ended early after being injured against Michigan, but the expectation is that he should be available for the start of the season. With Jordan being out, Miller was able to get valuable experience and showcase his ability to lead USC’s rushing attack.

With the returning offensive line and solid running back duo, the Trojans run game should be able to take a step forward and take some pressure off Maiava. If the run game can be successful, USC should be in a position where the offense is consistently in manageable situations on the later downs which would allow Maiava to play with less pressure and take what the defense gives him.

Riley’s ability to establish USC’s run game should take pressure off Maiava and allow him to use the weapons on the perimeter to generate simple completions with the defense having to account for the run game.

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