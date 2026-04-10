Latest USC Trojans' Betting Odds To Make the College Football Playoff

Entering the 2026 season, the USC Trojans remain one of the most storied programs that has yet to make an appearance in the College Football Playoff since it was first introduced in 2015. It is a milestone the Trojans have come close to reaching on multiple occasions, and fans hope that 2026 will be the season that it finally happens.

Last season, three Big Ten teams made the CFP, including the eventual national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Oregon Ducks. USC fell just short of joining that group, as three road losses during the regular season kept them out of the postseason.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With a talented roster that includes the return of starting quarterback Jayden Maiava and the arrival of the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, some believe that the Trojans will take that next step and reach the CFP in coach Lincoln Riley’s fifth season.

USC's 2026 College Football Playoff Odds

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to the latest odds to make and miss the CFP in 2026 by FanDuel Sportsbook, the Trojans currently stand at +290 to a earn a spot in the 12-team field, which is fifth best in the Big Ten conference behind the Indiana Hoosiers (-330), Oregon Ducks (-270), Ohio State Buckeyes (-240), and the Michigan Wolverines (+270).

As for missing the CFP, the Trojans' odds are at -390. Three of the four Big Ten teams ahead of the Trojans with higher odds to make the CFP are on USC’s 2026 schedule.

The Trojans are set to host both Oregon and Ohio State at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this upcoming season. USC will also face the defending national champion Hoosiers for a mid-November road matchup in Bloomington.

USC does not face the Michigan Wolverines after beating them 31-13 at the Coliseum last season, but the three matchups against Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana could be the deciding factor on whether the Trojans make the CFP.

What Could Keep USC Out Of College Football Playoff

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to an official during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

One of the biggest concerns for the Trojans in earning a spot in the CFP is their past struggles to win marquee road games. Last season, all three of the Trojans regular-season losses came on the road against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Oregon Ducks.

The result of those three games ultimately made the difference in USC falling short of its playoff expectations. Two of those three losses came by double digits as defense was the main issue for the Trojans.

Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Fans are hoping that the arrival of former TCU coach Gary Patterson as USC’s new defensive coordinator is the solution to making the Trojans defense more dominant ahead of a pivotal 2026 season. USC is set to return several defensive starters from last season and is adding talented pieces through recruiting and the transfer portal. Patterson looks to give the Trojans' defense a new identity of toughness.

USC is scheduled to open its 2026 season on Aug. 29 at the Coliseum against the San Jose State Spartans. The Trojans first game of the 2026 season comes a week before most FBS college football teams kick off.

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