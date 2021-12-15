USC Early Signing Day LIVE Updates

Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    USC Football Early Signing Day LIVE Updates

    Check back for LIVE updates, as USC welcomes their newest signees for the 2022 class.
    Early Signing Day has officially arrived. Check back here for all of your LIVE USC football recruiting updates. All updates are in eastern standard time.

    7:21 AM - Three star linebacker Garrison Madden signs with USC. Madden hails from Dutchtown High School in Hampton, Georgia. Sitting at 6'2", 200-pounds, Madden is an elite 2022 linebacker. 

    8:39 AM - Australian punter Atticus Bertrams signs with USC.

