2024 LB Dylan Williams Commits To USC

2024 linebacker Dylan Williams officially committed to USC on Monday. Williams announced the news in a social media post.

"I will be staying home and committing to the University of Southern California Fight On," Williams wrote.

Williams hails from Long Beach Poly (Calif.) and is 6-foot-2, 200-pounds. He ranks as the No. 16 overall linebacker in the nation, according to 247Sports.

Williams has been a USC fan for years, and told 247Sports he's excited about the trajectory of the program under new head coach Lincoln Riley.

"It's a winning program and I'm exciting about the direction the program is going. I like the defense and how well I fit in. They see me as a weak side 'backer and I like how they plan to use me. I also have a great relationship with the coaching staff so it's just a great situation for me."

Williams is the third 2024 recruit to commit to USC alongside ATH Aaron Butler and WR Jason Robinson.

