Skip to main content

2024 LB Dylan Williams Commits To USC

Williams hails from Long Beach Poly (Calif.) and is 6-foot-2, 200-pounds.

2024 linebacker Dylan Williams officially committed to USC on Monday. Williams announced the news in a social media post.

"I will be staying home and committing to the University of Southern California Fight On," Williams wrote. 

Williams hails from Long Beach Poly (Calif.) and is 6-foot-2, 200-pounds. He ranks as the No. 16 overall linebacker in the nation, according to 247Sports

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Williams has been a USC fan for years, and told 247Sports he's excited about the trajectory of the program under new head coach Lincoln Riley

"It's a winning program and I'm exciting about the direction the program is going. I like the defense and how well I fit in. They see me as a weak side 'backer and I like how they plan to use me. I also have a great relationship with the coaching staff so it's just a great situation for me."

Williams is the third 2024 recruit to commit to USC alongside ATH Aaron Butler and WR Jason Robinson.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_17923565
Basketball

Three USC Basketball Players Declare For NBA Draft

By Claudette Montana Pattison1 hour ago
USATSI_17016896
Football

Ex-USC QB Kedon Slovis Details Transition To Pitt After Spring Game

By Claudette Montana Pattison7 hours ago
USATSI_18049892
Football

CFB World Offers Condolences Over Dwayne Haskins' Passing

By All Trojans StaffApr 9, 2022
USATSI_17485120
Football

USC Player Exposes 'Biggest Difference' Between Alabama and USC Football

By All Trojans StaffApr 8, 2022
USATSI_17257462
Football

Matt Leinart Raves About New 'Energy' At USC Football Practice

By Claudette Montana PattisonApr 8, 2022
USATSI_17093012
Football

Clay Helton: 'My Happiness Is More Important Than Where I’m At'

By All Trojans StaffApr 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-07 at 11.17.08 AM
Football

Sam Darnold Has Fascinating Reaction To Carolina Potentially Drafting a QB

By Claudette Montana PattisonApr 7, 2022
USATSI_8124587
Football

WATCH: USC's Josh Henson Dishes on O-Line Progression

By All Trojans StaffApr 7, 2022