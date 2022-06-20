Amos Talalele Flips Commitment From Cal To USC

Talalele took an official visit to USC on June 16.

2023 lineman Amos Talalele announced his commitment to USC on Monday. Talalele attends Santa Clara High School [Santa Clara, Calif.] and measures at 6-foot-5, 330-pounds.

“This was the hardest decision I ever had to make,” Talalele said in a statement on Twitter. “I went out to USC and decided my heart is in LA. I am committed to USC.”

He previously committed to Cal, but ultimately sided with the Trojans. The California native also had offers from Arizona, Colorado, Fresno State, Nevada, Utah, Oregon State and Washington.

According to On3, Talalele has the ability to play both sides of the ball.

"Talalele has the ability to play on either side of the ball as an offensive or defensive lineman. But he’s slated for the offensive side of the ball with the Trojans. The first contact from USC came from Lenny Vandermade, a quality control assistant and former USC offensive lineman. And the offer from the Trojans came from Lincoln Riley after Talalele had a conversation with USC offensive line coach Josh Henson."

Talalele is the No. 39 overall player in California according to 247Sports.

