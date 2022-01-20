Stanford Running Back Transfer Austin Jones Commits To USC

USC football gained the commitment of Stanford transfer running back Austin Jones on Thursday. Jones spent three seasons with the Cardinal and finished 2021 with 107 carries, 378 yards and two touchdowns.

Jones entered the NCAA transfer portal last week. He addressed his departure from Stanford in a social media post.

"I want to thank the entire Stanford football staff for supporting me during my time here at Stanford University, especially Coach Shaw for recruiting me and taking a chance on me and I want to thank Coach [Gould] for pushing me to be a better player every single day.

"Most of all, I will miss my brothers that I have battled it out there with for the last three years. I am grateful for you allowing me to be a small part in your lives. Lastly thank you to the loyal Cardinal fans.”

Jones will have two years of eligibility remaining with USC. He will join running backs Darwin Barlow and Brandon Campbell next season, alongside incoming Mater Dei tailback Raleek Brown.

