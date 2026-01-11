USC Battling Big Ten Rival For 4-Star Recruit NaVorro Bowman Jr.

USC has emerged as a major early player in the recruitment of elite 2027 guard NaVorro Bowman Jr., a rising California prospect with professional bloodlines and rapidly growing national buzz.

Ranked No. 56 overall nationally in the 2027 class, Bowman Jr. has become a priority target for coach Eric Musselman and the Trojans as they continue to emphasize elite local talent. The 6-foot-3 combination guard plays his high school basketball at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, and he is the son of former NFL All-Pro linebacker NaVorro Bowman Sr..

Jan 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When discussing his recruitment, Bowman Jr. made it clear that USC has positioned itself near the top early in the process.

“I talk to Eric Musselman,” Bowman Jr. told 247Sports. “He’s very welcoming and a competitor. I watched some of their games this season, and he’s big on defense and rebounding, which I feel you need to win. They communicate well with me and try to get me to games. It feels good to feel wanted. I like how their program operates both on and off the court.”

USC and UCLA Setting the Early Pace

Feb 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Alongside USC, the UCLA Bruins have also made a strong early impression. Bowman Jr. has already completed an unofficial visit to UCLA, where he took note of the program’s guard development and practice environment.

Bowman Jr. has indicated that he does not plan to narrow his list anytime soon, noting that he intends to wait until the start of his senior season before trimming contenders. For now, the Trojans have clearly established themselves as a program to watch in his recruitment.

Bowman Jr. Picking Up Where He Left Off

Recently, Bowman Jr. delivered one of the most impressive performances of his young career. He led Notre Dame High School with 15 points while recording a triple-double during a championship run at the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic. Notre Dame knocked off defending champion JSerra Catholic High School to win the National Division, and Bowman Jr. earned Tournament MVP honors for his consistent excellence.

That performance only added to a what has been strong campaign that has elevated him into national recruiting conversations. Currently ranked No. 27 overall in the 2027 Rivals150, Bowman Jr. has emerged as one of the most complete guards on the West Coast.

Last year while playing alongside Tyran Stokes, the consensus No. 1 player in the 2026 class, Bowman Jr. averaged 16.4 points over his first nine games, including a 26-point, five-rebound, six-assist performance against Mater Dei as Notre Dame opened the season 9-0. During the team’s run to the state semifinals, he raised his scoring average to 23 points per game, showcasing both shot-making ability and advanced feel for the game.

How Bowman Jr. Fits USC’s California Recruiting Blueprint

Jan 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Beyond USC and UCLA, Bowman Jr. has also drawn interest from the Illinois Fighting Illini, Villanova Wildcats, Penn State Nittany Lions, and TCU Horned Frogs. Still, USC’s long-standing emphasis on landing elite California prospects gives the Trojans a familiar blueprint to sell.

Under coach Eric Musselman, USC has continued that trend, landing five-star guard Alijah Arenas in the 2025 recruiting class, and previously four-star wing Isaiah Elohim. If tradition holds, Bowman Jr. could be the next high-profile California product to join that lineage.

With size, versatility, defensive commitment, and elite pedigree, Bowman Jr. has positioned himself as not only one of the top prospects in California, but a potential cornerstone of USC’s 2027 recruiting class.