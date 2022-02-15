Report Reveals Why Caleb Williams Axed Alabama From Recruitment

Williams: 'He said you can’t have Alabama on there.'

It's been fifteen days since Caleb Williams announced his commitment to the USC Trojans. Williams spent one season [2021] at Oklahoma under former head coach Lincoln Riley.

While top programs like UCLA, Wisconsin and USC were all contenders to land the talented gunslinger out of the transfer portal, there was one school that didn't stand a chance.

Yahoo Sports writes: "there was one school he was not allowed to even consider: Alabama. Recently, during an appearance on Good Morning America, Williams spoke about why that has always been the case."

“About 10 years ago, my dad actually told me to make a list of schools that I wanted to go to and he said you can’t have Alabama on there,” Williams said on GMA.

“So, I ended up choosing schools like the West Coast schools out here. First was USC. Dreams do come true. Next, obviously, I had coach Riley and everybody else that came over from Oklahoma here. There’s a certain sense of comfort when you have people like that here who you’ve been around here for at least a year and talked to for more years before that.”

LOOK: Caleb Williams' Freshman Season at Oklahoma 3 Gallery 3 Images

Williams finished his freshman season with the Sooners tallying 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns. He had four interceptions in 11 games.

