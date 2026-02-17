What Defensive Line Recruit Isaia Vandermade's Commitment Means for USC

The USC Trojans landed a commitment from three-star defensive line recruit Isaia Vandermade on Tuesday as the Santa Margarita High School revealed his college decision to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett. Vandermade chose the Trojans over a final five that consisted of USC, Oregon, Oklahoma, BYU, and Arizona.

What Isaia Vandermade's Commitment Means for USC

The No. 73 defensive line recruit in the class of 2027, per Rivals, Vandermade is likely the first of many defensive line recruits that the Trojans will look to sign. After a 2026 recruiting class that consisted of defensive linemen like five-star Luke Wafle as well as four-stars Jaimeon Winfield, Tomuhini Topui, and Simote Katoanga, the Trojans have made it clear that adding defensive line recruits is a top priority.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Additionally, Vandermade committing to USC is further proof that the Trojans are starting to keep top California recruits in the state. Obviously, USC coach Lincoln Riley, general manager Chad Bowden, and the Trojans' staff can't sign every California prospect, and they have to be selective. When it comes to the defensive line, though, there might never be enough depth.

Landing Vandermade also keeps him away from a conference rival in the Oregon Ducks, and it also signals to an SEC program like Oklahoma that the Trojans have the upper hand in California.

Vandermade is a USC legacy with his father Lenny Vandermade a four-year starter on the Trojans' offensive line during the Pete Carroll, from 2000-2003 specifically.

October 3, 2009; Berkeley, CA, USA; USC Trojans head coach Pete Carroll watches from the bench during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at Memorial Stadium. The Trojans defeated the Golden Bears 30-3. M | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

After brief stops in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, Lenny Vandermade turned to coaching and eventually worked for his alma mater as a tight ends coach and offensive analyst during different stints at USC.

On top of growing up around USC, Vandermade plays for Trojans legend Carson Palmer at Santa Margarita.

MORE: Intriguing 4-Star Quarterback Recruit Reveals USC Visit Date

MORE: One Overlooked Matchup on the USC Trojans' Schedule

MORE: Effect of Potential College Football Playoff Expansion on USC-Notre Dame Rivalry

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Isaia Vandermade's Fit in USC Trojans Recruiting Class

Isaia Vandermade is the third recruit from the class of 2027 to commit to the Trojans, joining four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington and three-star wide receiver Eli Woodard.

At 6-4, 270, Vandermade's recruiting ranking signals that he might be a developmental piece, needing some time at USC before making an impact on the field. Still, room is likely limited for USC. The Trojans signed 35 recruits in 2026 and will likely take a smaller class in 2027, so Vandermade's commitment reveals how highly USC views the three-star.

Per 247Sports, USC officially offered Vandermade on Feb. 10, and the defensive line recruit did not wait long to commit to the Trojans. However, Riley and the rest of the Trojans coaching staff has built a relationship with Vandermade. He was on campus for USC's game against UCLA in the fall, but he was still waiting on an offer until Friday.

Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham (55) talks to USC defensive end coach Shaun Nua after 27-24 win over USC at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC's new defensive line coach Skyler Jones has hit the ground running, landing his first commitment as the Trojans on-field defensive line coach. Jones is replacing Eric Henderson after his departure to the NFL with the Washington Commanders, but USC did retain defensive ends coach Shaun Nua from the Trojans previous staff under defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn.

Vandermade revealed to 247Sports' Jarett Perez that his father knows Nua and that Nua and Jones called him to officially extend an offer. Days later, Vandermade made his commitment to USC official.

Recommended Articles