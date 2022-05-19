Skip to main content
Report: Pitt WR Jordan Addison Planning On Committing To USC Trojans

Report: Pitt WR Jordan Addison Planning On Committing To USC Trojans

Addison spent two seasons with the Pitt Panthers.

Addison spent two seasons with the Pitt Panthers.

Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison plans on committing to USC, according to reporter Jordan Schultz.

Addison entered the NCAA transfer portal in May, after spending two seasons with the Pitt Panthers.

The Maryland native was the Biletnikoff Award winner in 2021. Last season he recorded 100 receptions and 17 touchdowns for the Panthers.

USATSI_10504644

Here is CBS Sports writer Shehan Jeyarajah's take on why Addison will fit in well with the Trojans.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"If Addison likes numbers, Lincoln Riley's offense is the place to be. From 2015 to 2019, his Sooners produced a 1,000-yard receiver every year. CeeDee Lamb was a consensus All-American, while Dede Westbrook won the Bilentikoff Award in 2016.

Now, Addison has a shot to be the co-face of a new era -- along with quarterback Caleb Williams -- at USC. While Pickett was an outstanding player for Pitt, Williams' upside is being the best quarterback in the nation.

As opposed to the relative anonymity of Pitt, all eyes will be on Addison at USC. The spring game was broadcast on ESPN with a live crew. He can appear on any sports show in Los Angeles and build his brand. The hype for Addison's debut would be off the charts."

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_18302961
Football

CFB World Reacts To Nick Saban's Texas A&M Remarks

By All Trojans Staff17 minutes ago
USATSI_17431944
Football

Report: USC & Texas Still In Mix For Pitt WR Jordan Addison

By Talia Massi and All Trojans Staff19 hours ago
USATSI_10504644
Recruiting

2023 Safety Braxton Myers Announces USC Commitment

By All Trojans StaffMay 17, 2022
USATSI_8124587
Recruiting

Washington CB Jacobe Covington Transfers To USC

By All Trojans StaffMay 16, 2022
USATSI_16879768
TROJANS IN THE PROS

USC Punter Ben Griffiths Spotted at Chargers Rookie Camp

By All Trojans StaffMay 14, 2022
GettyImages-1240312901
TROJANS IN THE PROS

LOOK: Drake London Inks Rookie Contract With Falcons

By All Trojans StaffMay 13, 2022
USATSI_18138831
Football

Caleb Williams Reflects On Backup QB Experience at Oklahoma

By All Trojans StaffMay 12, 2022
GettyImages-1238931684
TROJANS IN THE PROS

EX-NFL GM Evaluates 49ers Drafting Drake Jackson

By All Trojans StaffMay 11, 2022