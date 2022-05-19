Report: Pitt WR Jordan Addison Planning On Committing To USC Trojans

Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison plans on committing to USC, according to reporter Jordan Schultz.

Addison entered the NCAA transfer portal in May, after spending two seasons with the Pitt Panthers.

The Maryland native was the Biletnikoff Award winner in 2021. Last season he recorded 100 receptions and 17 touchdowns for the Panthers.

Here is CBS Sports writer Shehan Jeyarajah's take on why Addison will fit in well with the Trojans.

"If Addison likes numbers, Lincoln Riley's offense is the place to be. From 2015 to 2019, his Sooners produced a 1,000-yard receiver every year. CeeDee Lamb was a consensus All-American, while Dede Westbrook won the Bilentikoff Award in 2016.

Now, Addison has a shot to be the co-face of a new era -- along with quarterback Caleb Williams -- at USC. While Pickett was an outstanding player for Pitt, Williams' upside is being the best quarterback in the nation.

As opposed to the relative anonymity of Pitt, all eyes will be on Addison at USC. The spring game was broadcast on ESPN with a live crew. He can appear on any sports show in Los Angeles and build his brand. The hype for Addison's debut would be off the charts."

