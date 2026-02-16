USC Trojans freshman running back Deshonne Redeaux turned heads on social media with photos of the view from his apartment in Los Angeles as the newest Trojan is settling into Southern California. Redeaux revealed the view he has of Crypto.com Arena as the early enrollee adjusts to college life.

Redeaux was rated as a four-star recruit in the class of 2026, and the former Oaks Christian star is part of a large contingent of California prospects joining the program. USC's 2026 recruiting class ranked No. 1 in the nation per 247Sports with 20 of the 35 commits playing high school football in California. Other prospects like five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili have ties to the Southern California area as well.

Running back Deshonne Redeaux looks for running room during the third quarter of Oaks Christian's 35-0 Marmonte League win over St. Bonaventure Friday night at Redell Field. | JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The view from USC freshman Deshonne Redeaux’s penthouse is insane. pic.twitter.com/h30IAsZxVo — Trojan Football ✌️ ᶠᵃⁿ (@TrojanFBx) February 15, 2026

With name, image, and likeness deals becoming a part of recruiting, USC's newest recruits are seemingly taking advantage of the rule change. Redeaux's apartment is one of the many items that the Trojans have to offer, thanks to the school's location in Los Angeles.

USC Trojans Running Back Room

Redeaux and the rest of USC's early enrollees have officially moved in to participate in winter workouts with the team. How much of the Trojans' recruiting class will fans see on the field during the 2026 season?

For Redeaux, he will likely be behind USC running backs Waymond Jordan and King Miller on the depth chart, but he could receive some carries as a true freshman. In fact, Redeaux could be relied upon to help take some mileage off of Jordan, who suffered an ankle injury during the 2025 season.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) and USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Alongside Redeaux is four-star Shahn Alston, the second running back in the Trojans' recruiting class.

Redeaux was the No. 5 running back recruit in his class, per 247Sports, and he was a top-100 player coming in at No. 93 overall. Enrolling early gives him a head start in a college strength and nutrition program, and it also gives him a chance to learn the playbook early.

Other recruits like five-star tight end Mark Bowman, five-star EDGE Luke Wafle, four-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield, and four-star wide receiver Ethan Boobie Feaster could all make an early impact as true freshmen.

Lincoln Riley on USC Trojans' Incoming Recruiting Class

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley spoke to On3's J.D. PicKell about USC's recruiting class and what drew the amount and the quality of elite prospects to the team.

“I think the biggest thing is this class just cohesively saw the opportunity not just individually but really collectively for themselves. Here at USC and the opportunity the way that the program has grown over the last few years to try and be part of the group that pushes this thing over the top. I think their desire to win, to win championships at a high level and do it at SC together, was really kinda what bonded this group from the beginning," Riley told PicKell.

