Insiders Reveal Interesting Development With JT Daniels' Recruitment

Former USC quarterback JT Daniels recruitment is heating up, after entering the NCAA transfer portal in January.

Daniels recently took a visit to Oregon State, and it 'went well', according to a report by John Canzano.

"Daniels’ visit to Oregon State went well," Canzano reports. "He watched spring practice with his dad last Thursday. Daniels didn’t want to do a photo shoot or pose for a bunch of photographs.”

USA TODAY

While a return to the Pac-12 conference could be possible, DawgNation reports that Daniels is expected to visit Missouri this weekend. Columnist Mike Griffith writes, "the Tigers were the first program to call Daniels after he entered into the NCAA transfer portal."

Daniels college career has been nothing but a rollercoaster ride. He spent two seasons with USC [2018-19], and transferred to Georgia ahead of the 2020 season.

This past season, Daniels started in three games for the Bulldogs. He lost the starting job to QB Stetson Bennett, who helped lead Georgia to a national title in 2022.

Daniels threw for 722 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions in 2021. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

