Oregon passes USC for Pac-12 football's top recruiting class
Oregon added a pair of bluechip defensive line commitments this week - A'mauri Washington (Arizona) and Blake Purchase (Colorado)
For months, Oregon's battle for a fifth straight Pac-12 football recruiting crown has led to a direct fight with Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans.
And during most of that time the Trojans have held a firm grip on the conference crown.
That changed this week, as Oregon added a pair of bluechip defensive line commitments - A'mauri Washington (Arizona) and Blake Purchase (Colorado) - bumping the Ducks to a No. 13 national ranking, just ahead of USC.
