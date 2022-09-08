Skip to main content

Oregon passes USC for Pac-12 football's top recruiting class

Oregon added a pair of bluechip defensive line commitments this week - A'mauri Washington (Arizona) and Blake Purchase (Colorado)

For months, Oregon's battle for a fifth straight Pac-12 football recruiting crown has led to a direct fight with Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans.

And during most of that time the Trojans have held a firm grip on the conference crown.

That changed this week, as Oregon added a pair of bluechip defensive line commitments - A'mauri Washington (Arizona) and Blake Purchase (Colorado) - bumping the Ducks to a No. 13 national ranking, just ahead of USC.

READ THE FULL STORY ON SBLIVE SPORTS

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

braxton myers
Football

Braxton Myers decommits from USC Trojans; Texas high school star looking at Ole Miss

By All Trojans Staff
USC Trojans Rice college football14
Football

USC Trojans vault to No. 1 in FanNation Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

By All Trojans Staff
USC Trojans Rice college football17
Football

AP Top 25 poll: USC moves up to No. 10 in latest college football rankings

By All Trojans Staff
Raleek Brown USC football
Football

USC football vs. Stanford odds: Trojans open as 9-point favorites in Pac-12 opener

By All Trojans Staff
Lincoln Riley USC football
Football

What Lincoln Riley said after USC's victory over Rice

By All Trojans Staff
IMG_0109
Football

What Alex Grinch said about USC's defensive performance in 66-14 win over Rice

By All Trojans Staff
Shane Lee USC football
Football

3 takeaways from USC football's 66-14 win over Rice

By Wyatt Allsup
USC Trojans Rice college football5
Football

Photos: USC football explodes for 66-14 win over Rice in first game under Lincoln Riley

By All Trojans Staff