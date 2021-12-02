Five Star Running Back Raleek Brown Decommits From Oklahoma

USC head coach Lincoln Riley may be close to landing another five star prospect. USC target Raleek Brown announced his decommitment from the Sooners on Wednesday.

Brown is the No. 60-ranked prospect overall and the No. 2 recruit in California, according to ESPN. He committed to Oklahoma in February.

"That changes everything," Brown told ESPN of USC's new hire. "I had a good relationship with all [the Oklahoma coaches], so that will really change everything."

"He's a great head coach, you could just tell what he was doing at Oklahoma. So, this is a big step for USC, and I think he's going to bring it back to what it was -- packed stadiums and all that."

Riley wasted little time on his first official day with the Trojans, and paid Brown an in-home visit on Monday. According to 247Sports crystal ball prediction, USC is the overwhelming favorite to land Brown's commitment.

-----

