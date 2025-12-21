How to Watch USC Trojans vs. California Golden Bears Basketball: Preview, Prediction

The USC Trojans head north Sunday for a neutral-site showdown against the California Golden Bears at Chase Center, in what will be the 80 all-time meeting between these two former Pac-12 rivals.

Londynn Jones, Jazzy Davidson Driving USC's Backcourt

Londynn Jones is coming off her most assertive offensive performance of the season. The junior poured in a career-high 28 points against Cal Poly, shooting 11-of-16 from the field while clearly hunting her own shot. Her 16 attempts were the second-most on the team, signaling a growing comfort as a primary scoring option.

That aggressiveness fits Jones’ season-long growth. She is averaging 12.9 points per game, a career high and second on the team, while shooting 44.1 percent from the floor and 37 percent from three, also a career best. While she did not record an assist against the Mustangs, the scoring punch is undeniable.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Londynn Jones (3) shoots a three-point shot against the NC State Wolfpack during the fourth quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Alongside her, freshman Jazzy Davidson continues to look like a foundational piece. Davidson scored 17 points against Cal Poly, extending her streak to eight straight games in double figures and marking her 10th double-figure performance in 11 games. She added nine rebounds, four assists, a career-high six steals, and recorded at least one block for the 11th consecutive game.

Together, Jones and Davidson are emerging as one of the most reliable one-two punches in the country, picking up steam at the right time as they get one step closer to conference play.

Lindsay Gottlieb Returns to Familiar Ground

Sunday also represents a meaningful return for Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb, who previously served as California’s head coach from 2011-2019 and guided the team to the 2025 Big 10 Tournament Championship game and an Elite 8 appearance.. Since taking over at USC, Gottlieb is 2-2 against the Golden Bears, including 1-1 in Bay Area matchups.

The venue adds weight to the moment. Playing California on a at Chase Center, home of both the Golden State Warriors and Golden State Valkyries, elevates the experience for both teams and reinforces the national visibility of the matchup. Earlier this week, California head coach Charmin Smith spoke on the significance of playing a high profile team like USC in on such a big stage early in the season.

USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb reacts to the action Saturday, March 8, 2025, in a semifinals game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“What I’m most excited about is that we’re playing at the home of the Valkyries,” Smith told The Daily Californian. “With the success that the Valkyries had in their first year as an expansion team , the first ever to make the playoffs, there’s such a buzz, and we know we have players with WNBA aspirations. It’ll be a great experience.”

It would not be a surprise at all if their is a huge turnout that includes NBA players, like Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry and other athlete superstars affiliated with the area to help raise the profile of the game that much more. For Gottlieb and USC, it’s another chance to win on a big stage tied closely to her coaching roots.

Sakima Walker and Gisella Maul Making Noise

California’s path to an upset likely runs through its frontcourt, led by senior forward Sakima Walker. The 6-foot-5 graduate student brings both size and championship pedigree after stints at Rutgers and South Carolina, where she won a national title in 2023-24.

Walker is Cal’s second-leading scorer at 10.8 points per game, while adding 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. She has blocked at least two shots in nine of 12 games, including eight straight, and ranks second in the ACC with 25 blocks. Her size presents a clear mismatch against USC’s relatively inexperienced forward group.

Apr 3, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks center Sakima Walker (35) practices before the NCAA Woman’s Final Four at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Off the bench, junior guard Gisella Maul is having a career year on the glass. Maul recorded 10 rebounds in Cal’s loss at Stanford and has already set multiple career highs this season, tying or leading the team in rebounds in four games. Despite averaging a mere 5.5 points per game, she is second on the team in rebounding, averaging 5.5 per game.

The Bears ability to get rebounds both on the defensive and offensive glass could be an equalizer in this game and make Sunday’s neutral-site battle far more uncomfortable for the Trojans.

USC vs. Cal Prediction

The USC Trojans will defeat the California Golden Bears at the Chase Center, 75-69.