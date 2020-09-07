The USC Trojans Daily: Where Will Top Recruit Korey Foreman Go?
Scott Wolf
In today's episode, I look at five-star defensive end Korey Foreman, the No. 1 player in the country per Rivals, and where he will end up. Foreman just visited LSU and previously visited Georgia.
It is vital for USC to get players like Foreman to be regarded as a threat to marquee programs.
- I also look at some USC players who were cut by NFL teams over the weekend.
- And I discuss the significance of USC guard Dwight Anderson, who provided an energy boost to Trojan basketball in the early 1980's.