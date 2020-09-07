AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

The USC Trojans Daily: Where Will Top Recruit Korey Foreman Go?

Scott Wolf

In today's episode, I look at five-star defensive end Korey Foreman, the No. 1 player in the country per Rivals, and where he will end up. Foreman just visited LSU and previously visited Georgia.

It is vital for USC to get players like Foreman to be regarded as a threat to marquee programs.

  • I also look at some USC players who were cut by NFL teams over the weekend.
  • And I discuss the significance of USC guard Dwight Anderson, who provided an energy boost to Trojan basketball in the early 1980's.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC Sunday Buzz: JT Daniels Still In QB Derby At Georgia

Bulldogs hold second scrimmage but competition remains open

Scott Wolf

by

Sang19

Remembering USC Star Dwight Anderson

Former Trojan probably made greatest shot in school history

Scott Wolf

by

Troy75

Open Forum Questions

It's time for another open forum

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

gotroy22

Here's One Reason You Won't Miss USC-Alabama

The 2016 game had some pre-game mishaps

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

Where will five-star recruit Korey Foreman end up going to college?

https://www.si.com/college/usc/recruiting/the-usc-trojans-daily-where-will-top-recruit-korey-foreman-go

Scott Wolf

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

No Alabama, no stress for Clay Helton on Saturday

Scott Wolf

by

Sang19

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

No worries about Alabama fallout for Clay Helton

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

Saturday Night Notes: Pete Carroll Goes Viral

Also: Arthur Bartner still at band workouts

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

A Lynn Swann Sighting With USC-Kentucky Derby Connection

Former USC AD appears at USC booster/horse owner party

Scott Wolf

by

Sang19

USC Saturday Buzz: Let's Analyze Jake Garcia's Georgia Debut

Quarterback passed for 332 yards in first game since moving to Georgia

Scott Wolf

by

USCDUDE