USC Trojans Coach Visits Five-Star Georgia Bulldogs Recruit

USC Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed recently visited five-star cornerback recruit and current Georgia Bulldogs commit Donte Wright, suggesting that USC is still pushing to flip the talented prospect.

USC Trojans Continue Recruiting California

Wright has been committed to Georgia coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs since June of 2025, but USC's coaching staff has had success in retaining some of California's top recruits. Is there any chance that Reed and the Trojans will get Wright to flip from Georgia to USC?

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks toward the field during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the class of 2027, USC has one commit in four-star defensive back Aaryn Washington. Washington recently transferred from Mater Dei High School to IMG Academy, but his commitment signals the connection between Mater Dei and USC being rebuilt. The Trojans have made a conscious effort to recruit Southern California high schools under general manager Chad Bowden, and Wright fits that bill as a product of Long Beach Poly High School.

Not only would landing Wright be a win over the Georgia Bulldogs, getting his commitment gives USC momentum when it comes to recruiting the state of California. Coaches can visit recruits off campus until the end of January, and Reed's trip to see Wright demonstrates how high of a priority he is for the Trojans' recruiting class. Meanwhile, Wright's visits during January will be worth monitoring.

Wright is Georgia's highest-rated commit, per 247Sports' rankings, and he is the No. 3 recruit from the state of California. In the same rankings, Wright is ranked behind four-star safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson and four-star defensive lineman Kasi Currie, and the Bulldogs commit is ahead of four-star defensive back Duvay Williams and four-star wide receiver Quentin Hale.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Roadblocks to Flipping Donte Wright From Georgia Bulldogs

USC is recruiting all five of those recruits, the best in California, although flipping Wright away from Georgia might be the tallest task. The Trojans have increased their efforts on the recruiting trail, landing the No. 1 class in 2026, but USC still has yet to make the College Football Playoff under coach Lincoln Riley.

The Trojans currently do not have a defensive coordinator on the staff with D'Anton Lynn leaving to become Penn State's defensive coordinator, although that hire will certainly be made before Wright and the rest of the recruiting class of 2027 has to sign. Still, how much of USC's current defensive coaching staff will be retained under a new defensive coordinator?

Trojans defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator Eric Henderson called the defense in USC's bowl game, but his chances of getting promoted are unknown.

Dec 11, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; San Diego Chargers cornerback Trovon Reed (38) on the sidelines in the fourth quarter. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16 at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Alongside USC defensive backs coach Doug Belk, Reed landed four-star cornerbacks Elbert Hill and Brandon Lockhart as well as three-stars Peyton Dyer, Joshua Holland, Madden Riordan, and Jayden Crowder. The Trjoans have also been active in the transfer portal to fill out the secondary, landing former Iowa State cornerback Jontez Williams and former Oklahoma State cornerback Carrington Pierce.

