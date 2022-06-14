Skip to main content
23' OL Tobias Raymond Announces USC Commitment

Raymond announced his commitment to the Trojans on Monday evening.

Three star offensive lineman Tobias Raymond [Ventura, Calif.] announced his commitment to USC on Monday night. Raymond is part of the 2023 class and measures at 6-foot-seven, 250-pounds.

Raymond ranks as the No. 88 overall player in California, according to 247Sports. He picked USC over offers from Arizona, Fresno State, Oregon State, Washington State and Cal.

According to recruiting insider Brandon Hoffman, Raymond received an offer from USC just under one month ago.

"Raymond is the first offensive lineman to commit to USC in the class of 2023," Hoffman wrote. "After he visited Cal two weekends ago, Raymond received a scholarship offer from USC. He took his official visit and committed to them. So Lincoln Riley and offensive coordinator Josh Henson have their guy on the offensive line in advance of their big recruiting weekend coming up."

USATSI_8124587

Raymond is the eighth commitment for USC's 2023 recruiting class. 

He joins Los Alamitos (Calif.) QB Malachi Nelson, Los Alamitos (Calif.) ATH Makai Lemon, Bishop Gorman (NV) wide receiver Zachariah Branch, Manor (TX) running back Quinten Joyner, Wichita Falls (TX) running back A'Marion Peterson, Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) safety Christian Pierce and Coppell (TX) safety Braxton Myers.

