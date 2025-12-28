Three Biggest Concerns for USC Women’s Basketball Before Big Ten Conference Play

The USC Trojans enter Big Ten conference play ranked fifth in the latest On3 power rankings, a testament to both ambition and resilience after one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country. But ranking alone doesn’t tell the full story.

USC finished non-conference play 9-3, closing the slate with a narrow win over the California Golden Bears, a game that exposed several lingering concerns. With six ranked Big Ten opponents ahead, including two showdowns with No. 4 UCLA, the Trojans have three big issues that they must fix if they want to be in the mix for the Big Ten conference title.

1. Ranked Opponent Woes Are Still a Red Flag

USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb reacts to the action Saturday, March 8, 2025, in a semifinals game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On paper, USC’s resume looks sturdy. The Trojans own a positive scoring margin of roughly +16 across the season, a reflection of consistent wins and an ability to handle inferior competition.

But zoom in on the losses, and the picture changes. Across three defeats, USC’s combined scoring deficit translates to an average loss margin of about 12 points per game with one of those games ending in a game-winning shot. Those aren’t blowouts, but they are losses defined by offensive stagnation.

In those three games, USC averaged just 54 points. In contrast, the Trojans never scored fewer than 61 points in any of their nine wins and erupted for as many as 87 points in the season opener against New Mexico State.

That gap matters. Against elite opponents, USC hasn’t shown the ability to sustain offense for four quarters. In Big Ten play, blowouts will likely come few and far between, meaning that coach Lindsay Gottlieb and her team will need to learn how to close games against top-tier opponents.

2. Offensive Inefficiency Must Improve Fast

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Londynn Jones (3) battles for position against NC State Wolfpack guard Qadence Samuels (2) during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

USC’s offensive numbers exiting non-conference play place the Trojans near the bottom of the Big Ten, signaling big trouble for a team that is quietly missing their phenom sophomore guard JuJu Watkins who is still out with the ACL injury.

Only three players are shooting 75 percent or better from the free throw line: Londynn Jones (83.9 percent), Yakiya Milton (78.9), and Dayana Mendes (75.0). Jazzy Davidson, despite her star production, is converting just 63.3 percent on fewer than three attempts per game.

From three-point range, the inconsistency is even more glaring. Davidson is shooting 27.4 percent, while Kennedy Smith sits at just 16.3 percent. Senior guards Kara Dunn (37.5 percent on nearly four attempts per game) and Londynn Jones (38.8 percent on 4.1 attempts) have been USC’s most reliable perimeter threats and they’re also the team’s second and third leading scorers.

If Dunn and Jones don’t stretch defenses consistently, USC’s offense bogs down. For the Trojans to compete for a Big Ten title, that shooting has to translate week after week, not just sporadically.

3. The Over-Reliance on Jazzy Davidson Needs a Counter

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) shoots a basket against the NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Jazzy Davidson has been USC’s engine, and her impact is undeniable. But the Trojans’ margin for error becomes razor-thin when she isn’t dominant. That puts the spotlight squarely on Kennedy Smith.

Smith is averaging 9.9 points per game on 31.4 percent shooting. She hasn’t shot above 40 percent in any game this season and hasn’t eclipsed 16 points. After a Sweet 16 breakout last year and a full offseason to expand her offensive game, that stagnation stands out.

Coming into the season, there was legitimate belief Smith could be USC’s top scorer. She was the third-best offensive player on a team that included JuJu Watkins, Kiki Iriafen, Rayah Marshall, and Kayleigh Heckel. Instead, she’s been closer to the fourth option behind Davidson, Jones, and Dunn and at times has looked hesitant rather than assertive.

If Smith can recapture even flashes of last season’s form, USC’s ceiling changes dramatically. She’s been great on big stages before. The Trojans need that version again.

USC’s talent is real. The resume is strong. But Big Ten play won’t forgive inefficiency, imbalance, or inconsistency. Fixing these three issues won’t guarantee a title, but failing to address them will cap USC’s ceiling long before March.