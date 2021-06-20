USC Football Commit Makes Elite 11 Roster

Devin Brown is headed to Los Angeles for the Elite 11 finals.

22' quarterback Devin Brown has been named to the Elite 11 final roster.

The USC commit joins other big time names including, Quinn Ewers, Walker Howard, Ty Simpson, Conner Weigman, Cade Klubnik, Maalik Murphy, AJ Duffy, Gavin Wimsatt, Drew Allar, Jacurri Brown, Holden Geriner, Nick Evers, Tayven Jackson, Katin Houser, Tevin Carter, AJ Swann, Zach Pyron, Luther Richesson, and Nate Johnson.

The Elite 11 finals are scheduled for June 30 through July 3 in Los Angeles, Calif. The competition showcases top talents all around the country. Many players who have made the final Elite 11 have turned into big-time NFL stars. A few alumni include Jameis Winston, Jared Goff, Deshaun Watson, Drew Lock, Kyler Murray, Mark Sanchez, and A.J. Mccarron among others.

Brown will get the opportunity to make a name for himself in this arena before he heads to USC in 2022.

Brown committed to the USC Trojans in September 2020. He is currently ranked No. 286 overall, the No. 22 QB prospect, and the No. 3 player in the state of Arizona per the 247Sports.

----

You may also like:

[WATCH: USC Freshman Activate Beast Mode During Summer Workouts]

[23' OL TJ Shanahan Recaps USC Visit]

[USC Athletics Partners With Altius Sports Partners]

[LOOK: Amon-Ra St. Brown Signs Rookie Deal With Lions]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com