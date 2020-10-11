USC Lands Four-Star Tight End

Tight end Michael Trigg of Tampa, Fla., committed to USC today over LSU and South Carolina.

Trigg is a four-star prospect. It is interesting because USC hasn't really used the tight end in its offense. Does this mean a change of philosophy is coming with the Air Raid's use of the tight end?

Trigg is rated the No. 12 tight end in the nation by Rivals.

Meanwhile, USC has offered a scholarship to QB Jaxson Dart of Draper, Utah, a Class of 2021 prospect.

USC already has two Class of 2021 QBs committed: Miller Moss and Jake Garcia.

Why offer a third? Does this mean someone is not coming to USC? There has been a lot of speculation about Garcia going to Miami. Stay tuned.