USC loses out on Jalen Hale, one of nation's top wide receivers

Hale committed to Alabama over USC, Texas and others

USC fans were fantasizing about what Jalen Hale could do in Lincoln Riley's offense.

Now Alabama fans will get to see Hale up close.

Hale, rated the nation's No. 9 wide receiver, committed to Alabama on Wednesday. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior took official visits to USC, Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia and Alabama.

So far in his high school career, the dynamic athlete from Longview (Texas) has been highly-productive, racking up 110 receptions for 3,007 yards and 31 scores.

