USC Loses West's Top Offensive Lineman

Kingsley Suamataia, the top-ranked offensive lineman in the West, committed to Oregon over USC tonight.

In the video, I give my thoughts on how USC is consistently losing the top line prospects in the West and Oregon now has the reputation as being the place for physical football and elite linemen.

For all the talk that USC is back in recruiting, its needs to get the elite linemen, which are vital to being a top program. Look at Alabama: They have commitments from Sports Illustrated's top 2 offensive tackles.

If USC wants to run the Air Raid and protect the QB, it needs elite linemen.

