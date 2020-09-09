AllTrojans
USC Loses West's Top Offensive Lineman

Scott Wolf

Kingsley Suamataia, the top-ranked offensive lineman in the West, committed to Oregon over USC tonight.

In the video, I give my thoughts on how USC is consistently losing the top line prospects in the West and Oregon now has the reputation as being the place for physical football and elite linemen.

For all the talk that USC is back in recruiting, its needs to get the elite linemen, which are vital to being a top program. Look at Alabama: They have commitments from Sports Illustrated's top 2 offensive tackles.

If USC wants to run  the Air Raid and protect the QB, it needs elite linemen.

Watch the video. I don't hold back.

Rialto Trojan
Rialto Trojan

I'm not really suprised. USC has yet to become a program on the upswing. I wonder if the change of assistants was a day late and a dollar short. We have an unproven defensive staff, but we also haven't dominated in the Helton era. So do you take the proven road or the hope street? Many people felt this could have been the year, sorta speak. I feel that way every year, but my belief in Helton's ability to have that season is slipping.

Scott Wolf