Recruits all over the country today are tweeting out their "official" offers from colleges.

Players already committed to USC, like tailback Brandon Campbell, showed his offer.

So what did it mean the past year when scores of prep prospects said they were blessed to be offered by USC (or someone else)? Did those count?

Can you only receive a scholarship after an "official" offer?

The recruiting games never end.

USC athletic director Mike Bohn sent out a statement to season-ticket holders last night that said, "it is likely that, based on current trends, we will take advantage of this strategic scheduling flexibility and our shared circumstances with UCLA to shift that rivalry contest to an open date later in the season, meaning our first football game would be October 3."

That means USC would open the season against Cal on Oct. 3. I'm curious why people think it will be any safer on Oct. 3 than Sept. 26?