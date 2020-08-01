AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

USC Saturday Buzz: Recruits Get "Official" Scholarship Offers

Scott Wolf

Recruits all over the country today are tweeting out their "official" offers from colleges.

Players already committed to USC, like tailback Brandon Campbell, showed his offer.

So what did it mean the past year when scores of prep prospects said they were blessed to be offered by USC (or someone else)? Did those count?

Can you only receive a scholarship after an "official" offer?

The recruiting games never end.

  • USC athletic director Mike Bohn sent out a statement to season-ticket holders last night that said, "it is likely that, based on current trends, we will take advantage of this strategic scheduling flexibility and our shared circumstances with UCLA to shift that rivalry contest to an open date later in the season, meaning our first football game would be October 3."

That means USC would open the season against Cal on Oct. 3. I'm curious why people think it will be any safer on Oct. 3 than Sept. 26?

  • Former USC wide receiver Marqise Lee plans to opt out of the 2020 NFL season. Lee is with the New England Patriots.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC-UCLA Football Game In September?

Early Crosstown Rivalry Would Allow For Schedule Flexibility

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

Pac-12 schedule expected to be released today

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC News Of The Day

Kedon Slovis looking good; NCAA allows new patches on jerseys

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Let's Talk About That New Pac-12 Schedule

USC opens with UCLA in Week 1 in unconvetional start to season

Scott Wolf

by

Rialto Trojan

USC To Open Season Vs. UCLA

Trojans will go to Rose Bowl on Sept. 26 in new Pac-12 schedule

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Morning Buzz: Miller Moss News

Top 10 QB committed to USC in June

Scott Wolf

by

John Garcia Jr.

Steelers OT Zach Banner : Where Are They Now

Find out what former USC Trojan Zach Banner is up to now.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

gotroy22

New Book Addresses College Admissions Scandal

USC figured prominently as students were improperly admitted as fake athletes

Scott Wolf

by

Vault91

USC Sunday Buzz: College Football Resembles A Madhouse

What happens if SEC plays in fall and Pac-12 wants to play in spring?

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Report: Miller Moss Cannot Play At Mater Dei

Quarterback could enroll at USC in January

Scott Wolf

by

Rialto Trojan