USC Target C.J. Williams Decommits From Notre Dame

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver C.J. Williams decommitted from Notre Dame on Monday night. Williams, a 2022 four-star prospect, is set to announce his commitment at the All-American Bowl in January.

"I would also like to thank the University of Notre Dame for treating me as family. Ever since I committed on August 8th I have felt nothing but love from the coaching staff, current & former players and the awesome fan base," Williams said.

"Due to recent events, my family and I have made the choice that I will be decommitting and opening my recruitment back up."

Williams took an official visit to USC last weekend. The Mater Dei wideout also hosted Lincoln Riley for a home visit earlier this month.

“I like the direction USC is going with Lincoln Riley coming in,” Williams told 247Sports.

“He’s pushing a new culture and that’s big for me. That was a big reason why I wasn’t as high on USC early on, I didn’t love the culture over there but I think that’s changing for sure."

Williams is the No. 6 player in the state of California, and No. 11 wide receiver overall. Here is 247Sports evaluation of Williams:

"Smooth pass catcher who can line up at any of the receiver positions. Strong frame with plenty of room to add good weight and strength. Gets off the line well and shows the short area quickness to separate. Not a burner but runs well enough and has improved his long speed over the last year.

Advanced route runner, very polished. Smart and understands how to set up a corner, when to settle in to a zone and doesn’t run himself out of being open. Natural pass catcher with good jump ball skills. Does a nice job winning 50-50 balls and catches the ball well through contact. A willing blocker, great teammate and tremendous off the field work ethic. Projects as an impact upper tier Power 5 starter and potential high round NFL draft pick."

