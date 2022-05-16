Skip to main content

Washington CB Jacobe Covington Transfers To USC

Covington spent two seasons with the Huskies.

USC football picked up another commitment out of the NCAA transfer portal, landing former Washington cornerback Jacobe Covington.

Covington was the third transfer to commit to the Trojans last week, alongside Wyoming defensive end Solomon Byrd and JUCO offensive lineman Cooper Lovelace

Covington spent two seasons in Seattle and saw action in 12 games. He recorded five tackles and one sack last season. He is the second Washington Husky to transfer to USC. Former UW wide receiver Terrell Bynum joined the program this spring.

Here is 247Sports evaluation on Covington:

Muscular build with high hips and broad shoulders. Tremendous length and physical upside. Very good ball skills and reach to limit passing windows. Aggressive defender in one-on-one situations. High comfort level in coverage, with the reactions to stick to wideouts. Versatility and size to play safety. Closes quickly on the football. Could improve tackling technique and be smoother through backpedal. Candidate to be multi-year starter at Power Five level, with chance to make early impact. Likely develops into an NFL Draft Day 3 selection.

