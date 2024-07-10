USC Alum Heading To 2024 Olympics
As a member of Team Jamaica, former USC track and field athlete Jordan Scott is headed to the 2024 Paris Olympics for his first Olympic berth.
He was crowned the National Triple Jump Champion at the Jamaican Olympic Trials, with a distance of 16.87m. Scott will join SEC Freshman Field Athlete of the Year and the World U20 Indoor and Outdoor record holder Jaydon Hibbert as the two members of the Jamaican triple jump team.
Based on personal best marks, Hibbert is ranked fifth across all men’s triple jumpers in the world while Scott is ranked 20th, according to WorldAthletics.org.
Before competing at the Olympic Trials, Scott transferred to USC from the University of Virginia after COVID-19 granted him an additional year of NCAA eligibility.
Throughout a four-year stint with Virginia, Scott earned several All-American recognitions in both indoor and outdoor triple jump. He holds the Virginia school record in the triple jump at 56-0.5 (17.08m) and the long jump at 25-8.25 (7.83m). In 2019, Scott won the NCAA indoor triple jump title at 55-5 (16.89m) followed by a runner-up finish at that year’s NCAA outdoor championships.
Scott has accumulated five Atlantic Coast Conference jump titles with four in the triple jump and one in the long jump, a history-making feat. He joined an exclusive group of only five athletes who have won three or more conference triple jump titles in ACC history.
The Paris-bound Olympian was the back-to-back USTFCCCA Southeast Region Indoor Field Athlete of the Year in 2019 and 2020, additionally receiving the USTFCCCA Southeast Region Outfield Field Athlete of the Year award in 2019. In the same year, he was selected as the ACC Outdoor Field Performer of the Year and the ACC Indoor Field Performer of the Year in 2020.
The men's triple jump qualifying rounds will take place on August 7, followed by the men's Olympic final on August 9.
