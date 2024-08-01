USC Basketball: Big Ten Announces 2025-28 Tournament Dates and Venues
The USC Trojans enter the first season under the Big Ten, which is expected to bring all sorts of challenges. The Big Ten has been one of the better conferences across the country among college sports, especially when it comes to basketball.
Teams like Michigan State, Purdue, Michigan, Ohio State, Illinois, and others headline the conference. USC now will have a chance to play against some of the better teams in the country every year, along with the rival UCLA Bruins, Washington Huskies, and Oregon Ducks.
As the team gets ready for the new season, they are being led by new head coach Eric Musselman. He comes over from Arkansas and is being tasked with helping the Trojans to become a power in this new conference.
The Big Ten has announced the dates and venues for the 2025-28 basketball tournament. Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti released a statement about the future dates and excitement that is to come.
“We look forward to partnering with the cities of Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, and Las Vegas as they host the Big Ten Basketball Tournaments from 2025-28,” said Big Ten Commissioner, Tony Petitti. “Each city will be an exciting postseason opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans, both locally and from across the country.”
The Big Ten women's basketball tournament will be played on March 5-9, 2025 from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The 2026 tournament will take place on March 4-8 from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse as well.
The 2027 tournament for the women will be held on March 3-7 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. And finally, the 2028 tournament will take place in Detroit at the Little Caesars Arena from March 1-5.
As for the men's Big Ten tournament schedule, the 2025 games will take place from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 12-16. The 2026 tournament will be held at the United Center in Chicago from March 11-15.
The 2027 version of the tournament will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse once again, from March 10-14. And in 2028, the men's tournament will be held in T-Mobile Arena from March 8-12.
The winner of these tournaments will get an automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament. With the new additions to the conference, the competition is looking even more stiff for the teams involved. But the Trojans will embrace this head-on going forward.