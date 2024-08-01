USC Swimmer Makes Second Olympic Final in Paris
USC is sending 66 athletes to the 2024 Paris Olympics, the most of any university in the United States. The Trojans have sent a total of 545 athletes to the Olympics, bringing home 326 medals, according to USC Annenberg Media.
"Of all the Olympic sports, swim and dive might be the one with the richest history for USC. The Trojans have won 58 gold medals, with men winning 43 of them and women winning the other 15. USC athletes have won 136 total medals between swimming and diving, over 40% of the medals the Trojans have between all sports,” wrote Thomas Johnson, Sophie Sullivan, Shantala Muruganujan, Terence Holton, and Paulena Edelman of USC Annenberg Media.
USC swimmer Krzysztof Chmielewski is one of many Trojans who have competed in the Olympics.
USC Swim and Dive announced via X that the rising sophomore has made his second Olympic final in the 200-meter butterfly. He finished sixth overall in the semifinals and was the first finisher for the Poland National Team with a time of 1.54.28.
Chmielewski is joined on the USC swim and dive team and the Poland National Team by his twin brother Michal Chmielewski. Michal finished ninth overall and second for his country with a time of 1.54.64 in the 200-meter butterfly.
The top 8 finishers advance to the Olympic finals, which means only Krzysztof will compete in the final. The Olympic final will take place in the Paris La Défense Arena. It was scheduled for July 31 at 11:37 am PT but has been rescheduled.
Chmielewski will also compete in the semifinals for the 1500-meter freestyle in the second heat on August 3. Similarly to the 200-meter butterfly seminfinal, only the top 8 finishers will advance to the final. He is ranked eighth in his heat with an entry time of 15.01.89. It is unlikely Chmielewski will advance to the 1500-meter freestyle final as he is ranked 24th overall.
