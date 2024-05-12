USC Basketball: Boogie Ellis Posts Insane Numbers at G League Elite Camp
Former USC guard Boogie Ellis put on a show during his recent G League Elite Camp outing. Ellis led his team in the G League test league to a win and was the leading scorer in the event held in Chicago.
Witness Ellis demonstrates his versatility, excelling in his scoring, defense, and passing abilities.
The 23-year-old led all scorers in this contest with 23 points on 7-for-12 shooting, four rebounds, and four assists in 22 minutes. On top of that, Ellis finished the game with a +17, tied with fellow teammates Jesse Edwards and Xaivian Lee. Ellis' team, Team One, captured the victory, 93-83. Although he wasn't invited to the NBA Draft Combine, he was invited to play in this camp.
According to ESPN's Jonathan Govony, the best prospect from that camp could be able to raise their draft stock and be invited into the combine. So far, Ellis is on track to do just that.
If there's one thing the San Diego native can do, it's score the basketball. At USC, he averaged 15.5 points per game, 2.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from three.
Ellis declared for the 2024 NBA Drafy in mid-April. He was a four-star recruit from the 2019 class. Ellis stands at 6-foot-3 and is projected to be a late second-round pick or go undrafted. If he can countries to impress at the G League cap, he will raise his stock and possibly be drafted come June 26 and 27.