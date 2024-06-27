USC Basketball: Bronny James Gets Sweet Instagram Tribute from Dad LeBron
Former USC basketball player Bronny James and his brother Bryce James received a sweet tribute from their dad, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, this week on social media. The post showed LeBron on the court with his two sons as the caption shared the pride he has in getting the opportunity to raise his kids.
"Not a feeling in the fkn world better than being around raising my boys to MEN! Pops over here getting emotional as hell just thinking about y'all journey so far!" LeBron said on Instagram. "Thank you both for allowing me to be your DAD and be apart of your compass through life’s trials and tribulations!"
LeBron grew up without a relationship with his father but has been there for his own kids throughout their lives. In addition to his two sons, he also has a daughter, Zhuri.
The post comes 10 days after Father's Day and during the same week as the NBA Draft, when many believe Bronny will be drafted. If Bronny gets drafted, and by the Lakers, LeBron and Bronny will become the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA. Bronny was not picked in the first round but has the opportunity to get taken during the second round of the draft on Thursday.
