USC Basketball: Bronny James' NBA Future Painted in Mixed Light by Brian Windhorst
Former USC Trojans guard Bronny James has been impressing people of late in the NBA with a strong showing at both the NBA Combine and his pro-day. There has been talk about what his future holds in the league but James has been determined to make his dream come true.
NBA insider Brian Windhorst spoke with different scouts about James' NBA future and they had some mixed feelings about him. His height seems to be playing a big factor in evaluation.
"Some scouts tell me, look he is 6-foot-1 and regardless of what the name is on the back of the jersey, to make it in the NBA at 6-foot-1, you have to do several things that are very elite. Whether it's elite defensively, whether it's incredible shooting, whether it's incredibly efficient point guard play and right now Bronny doesn't do any of those things.
However, Windhorst also mentioned that some believe he just needs some time to develop and could turn into a solid NBA player.
"Look he is 19-years-old, he was unable to train for his only college season because of his heart situation that he had. He was completely out of position at USC, that he shouldn't have gone there, there were too many guards. That he played out on the wing when he should have been more on the ball."
James has all the tools to be an impactful player and the mindset to make it happen. He just needs a chance from a team to give him a shot and then he can at least attempt to show what he can do.
