USC Recruit Ethan 'Boobie' Feaster Displays Unique Mentality After Texas State Title

USC Trojans class of 2025 recruit, wide receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster helped lead the DeSoto Eagles to the 2025 6A DII Texas State Championship in a 55-27 win over the Sheldon C.E. King Panthers.

Feaster showed why he is such a highly rated recruit and had 167 yards and two touchdowns in the win. As he prepared for this game, Feater put his signing day with the Trojans on hold.

Feaster Displays Team-First Attitude

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Feaster spoke to reporters after the game, explaining why he decided to push back his signing day to USC the day after the title game. His biggest reason? He felt like players on the team last season during this time that signed with schools “didn’t really care” about the end of the high school season.

“We had a little problem last year dealing with some stuff. We felt like a couple of our seniors didn’t really care about it and one thing I’m going to show coach Mathis (DeSoto coach Claude Mathis) is he knows one thing, that I care,” Feaster said. “If he felt like I should have to wait until after the state championship to sign, I make sure I did that.”

“I just wanted to show him and let him know that I’m focused,” Feaster said. “I’m focused on this team and I want the team to understand that I was focused on the state championship.”

That release by Boobie Feaster is filthy. He is an instant impact player for USC in 2026. pic.twitter.com/5dTEhCItZv — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) December 21, 2025

DeSoto coach Claude Mathis credited Feaster for making this decision and said it “set the tone” with the team as the went on to win the state title.

“That set the done. It did. That set the tone, our players and let everybody know he’s just worried about the state championship,” Mathis said.

Feaster Joins USC's No. 1 Ranked 2026 Recruiting Class

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) talks with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Feaster is a 6-1, 180 pound wide receiver out of DeSoto, Texas. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 4 wideout in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

With Feaster signing with USC, he joins the No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class. This class consists of 35 signees and is far and away the best recruiting class coach Lincoln Riley has had at USC since taking the job in late 2021.

Feaster will now join the Trojans in 2026. USC’s wide receiver room will be in need of reinforcements after star wideouts; 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane announced their intentions to enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Andre Jordan Jr. (2) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even though Feaster will be just a freshman, he should still have a chance to contribute right away. In 2025 behind Lemon and Lane, USC freshman wide receiver Tanook Hines became one of quarterback Jayden Maiava’s top targets. Hines had 28 catches for 398 yards and two touchdowns.

Will Feaster be able to have that kind of instant impact in 2026?