USC Basketball: Isaiah Collier Stays In CA In Fresh Mock NBA Draft
USC star freshman guard Isaiah Collier is set to be an NBA player at the end of the month. Collier put his name into the draft after only one season at Southern California, and the Georgia native has a great chance to be a lottery pick.
Where will he land? Well, that depends on how teams view him. Collier's ceiling is between a top-10 pick and a top-20 pick. According to Hoops Hype, Collier will be in the latter. Hoops Hype's latest mock draft has Collier staying in California but heading north to the Sacramento Kings with the No. 13 overall pick.
"As for the draft, USC guard Isaiah Collier – the projected No. 1 pick during the January aggregate mock draft – could help solidify the backup point guard minutes behind star guard De'Aaron Fox after Davion Mitchell and Keon Ellis saw their roles fluctuate at different times last season," Michael Scotto wrote.
"Collier has an NBA physique, attacks the paint with force, gets to the foul line often, and can provide on-ball defense along the perimeter. His ability to become a better shooter from beyond the arc and the foul line, along with limiting his turnovers, will determine if he reaches his ceiling as a player."
Many experts and pundits believe the Kings should add a floor-spacing forward or big; however, this mock has them going smaller. The 6-foot-5 guard would still be a great addition to Sacramento as he is a true point guard with a strong frame and size and plays with great pace.
Sacramento lacked a true point guard behind All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox. If the Kings can select Collier, they will instantly fill that need. His decision-making is a bit of a concern, but he will bring other great qualities, like running the pick-and-roll and being crafty with the ball.