USC Basketball: Trojans Star Projected as Possible Draft Sleeper
USC star guard Isaiah Collier is projected to be a first-round pick. Collier came to USC to sharpen his skills from Georgia; some would say he did just that. However, it wasn't the season that screamed No. 1 player out of high school.
Collier had an okay freshman season, but it didn't help his draft stock. The latest ESPN 2024 NBA mock draft has Collier drafted at No. 21, outside of the lottery. Although the 19-year-old didn't turn as many heads as many expected, scout Ryan Hammer believes he could live up to expectations at the next level. Hammer says Collier is the "over-complicated prospect in this NBA Draft class."
The Georgia native averaged 16.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists on 49 percent field goal shooting and 33.8 percent from behind the arc. he has excellent size for his position at 6-foot-5 and weighs 210 pounds. Collier has great standout traits and is an excellent on-ball. While he has some traits that stand out, his shooting and decision-making are a cause for concern, considering he is a combo guard.
Nonetheless, his strengths include finishing at the rim, drawing fouls, and pushing in transition, and his physicals stand out the most. Collier's ceiling regarding his draft stock ranges from a top-10 pick to a top-20 pick. He has been compared to other ball handlers and semi-athletic point guards like Tyreke Evans, Baron Davis, and Ty Lawson.
A hand injury caused the guard to miss four weeks for the Trojans. Although he came back better than ever, there are doubts. However, if all pans out, Collier could reach that potential that made him the No. 1 player out of the 2023 class.
More USC: Bronny James Gets Honest About Being Son of LeBron James