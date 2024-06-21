USC Basketball: Paul George Makes Bronny James NBA Comps
One of the biggest storylines to watch going forward within the upcoming NBA Draft is where USC Trojans guard Bronny James lands. Despite a poor first season with the Trojans, James declared for the draft and is expected to be selected within the two rounds.
He has drawn some criticism, in part due to him being the son of NBA legend LeBron James. Bronny has gone through the NBA Combine and his own Pro-Day, impressing scouts along the way.
Many people have takes on how Bronny will be in the league, including some current players. NBA star Paul George weighed in on the Bronny comparisons within the NBA and made an interesting take.
"His basketball IQ, he can do it all. I feel like he hasn't shown that he can really be elite at a lot of things but I think he can be elite at a lot of things…but I compare him to the Derrick Whites, Jrue Holiday, glue guys that can go do everything."
If Bronny were to have a career similar to either of these two players, it would be a massive success. He is a talented player who just needs some time to develop his game.
Whichever NBA team drafts him will need to be patient as he grows his game even more. He has shown elite instincts on the defensive side of the ball and now just needs to let his game do all the talking for him.
Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns are in the driver's seat to draft Bronny. But others are also interested so it'll be fascinating to see where he ultimately lands on draft night.
