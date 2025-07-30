Gilbert Arenas Arrested, Accused of Operating Illegal Gambling At His Home

All Trojans

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas was arrested Wednesday and is now facing federal charges for allegedly operating an illegal gambling business, according to an indictment unsealed by U.S. prosecutors. Amid the legal turmoil, USC Trojans men’s basketball supporters may recall that Arenas' son, top recruit Alijah Arenas, suffered a torn knee meniscus earlier this summer and is expected to miss the 2025‑26 season.

May 7, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Memphis Grizzlies point guard Gilbert Arenas (10) controls the ball against the defense of Los Angeles Clippers point guard Mo Williams (25) during the first half of game four of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the 2012 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas was arrested Wednesday on federal charges tied to an alleged illegal gambling business, according to an indictment unsealed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California. The news draws interest from the USC Trojans community as his son, five-star basketball recruit Alijah Arenas continues recovering from a torn meniscus that will sideline him for the 2025–26 season.

Prosecutors allege that the 43-year-old Arenas, known as “Agent Zero,” rented out an Encino, California, mansion he owned from September 2021 to July 2022 for the purpose of hosting high-stakes poker games.

What Was Gilbert Arenas Charged With?

He is charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business, and one count of making false statements to federal investigators.

Five others were arrested with Arenas. They are Yevgeni Gershman, 49, from Woodland Hills, who prosecutors say is linked to an organized crime group from Israel; Evgenni Tourevski, 48, from Tarzana; Allan Austria, 52, from West Hills; Yarin Cohen, 27, from Tarzana; and Ievgen Krachun, 43, from Tarzana. All five face the same charges as Arenas: conspiracy to run an illegal gambling business and operating one.

Will This Distract From Alijah's Recovery?

Apr 1, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; McDonald's All American West guard Alijah Arenas (16) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game McDonald's All American East at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

While these legal proceedings unfold, USC supporters and fans may find themselves distracted from the upcoming season. Alijah Arenas is a highly regarded five-star recruit for USC basketball who is currently recovering from a torn meniscus. Although the legal case involves Gilbert Arenas personally, the situation has drawn attention to the Arenas family within the USC community.

Alijah Arenas has faced a difficult stretch recently. Earlier this year, he was involved in a serious car accident that added to the challenges he is currently navigating. Between his injury and, now, the public legal situation surrounding his father, the young recruit has had a lot to manage off the court.

Despite these setbacks, Alijah remains one of the top prospects in the 2025 class, drawing significant attention from USC fans and college basketball observers alike. His potential impact on the Trojans’ program is highly anticipated once he can return to full health.

USC coach Eric Musselman cheers his team during the first half against Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena Saturday, March 1, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC coaching staff continues to support Arenas as he recovers, emphasizing the long-term vision for the program and the vital role Alijah is expected to play. The team’s focus remains on building a competitive roster for the 2025–26 season, with or without Arenas on the court early.

This series of events around Alijah Arenas also serves as a reminder of the pressures young athletes face both on and off the court. USC supporters will be watching closely as the recruit works to overcome these hurdles and make his mark in college basketball.

He may have had a bumpy start, but Arenas will have plenty of opportunities to leave his legacy completely separate from his father's.

