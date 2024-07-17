USC Football: After Extensive Delay, Caleb Williams Signs Rookie Contract with Bears
Former USC superstar and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has reported to his first-ever training camp of his professional career, the first of many. Williams is set to take the Bears to new heights, and that will start on Tuesday.
Not only did he report to his first camp, but he also finally signed his first NFL contract of his professional career. Williams, along with the Bears' No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Rome Odunze, signed their first-round rookie contracts.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Williams signed a four-year deal worth $39.4 million with a $25.5 million signing bonus. Williams was among the last players to be drafted in the first round to sign their contracts. Williams' contract is fully guaranteed and contains a fifth-year option in 2028. The 22-year-old rookie deserves every single penny and then some. A lot will ride on Williams, and it will start instantly.
There were some bumps along the way but Williams has now reached a deal with Chicago. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported the news.
Williams spoke to the Chicago Tribune and made it known he had almost zero input in the negotiation process.
"I'm not handling that," Williams told The Chicago Tribune. "My lawyers and attorney and everybody, the head of the Bears, everybody up there up top is handling that. That's not my position that I'm handling."
The Bears gave up on their former first-round rookie quarterback Justin Fields for Williams; however, the Bears believe this time will be different, as Williams has proven to be a franchise-type quarterback. Williams proved to be a game-changer during his time at Oklahoma, and especially during his two seasons at USC.
More USC: Why Lincoln Riley Thinks Caleb Williams' Departure Could Be Positive for Trojans