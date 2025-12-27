Three Reasons Why USC Must Re-Sign Quarterback Husan Longstreet

Arguably the best trait that USC Trojans’ coach Lincoln Riley possesses is his ability to identify talent at the quarterback position, which helps him on the recruiting trail immensely. So, it came as no surprise that true freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet showed promise in limited snaps during the regular season.

Here are three reasons why it is imperative that the Trojans bring back Longstreet, who is one of the last few remaining players who have yet to have their future plans announced.

Star In The Making

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Before even stepping foot on campus, Longstreet caught the attention of many by making a high-profile move after flipping from Texas A&M to USC. The timing was interesting because it came after four-star quarterback Julian Lewis' flip to Colorado from USC and it happened a little less than one month before the start of the Early Signing Period.

Longstreet had long been a target of Riley and the Trojans, but the Southern California native committed to the Aggies. However, USC still never burned the bridge with Longstreet and remained active despite his commitment, which eventually went a long way as they were able to pull off the flip.

The No. 4 quarterback and No, 32 player in the 2025 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports' rankings, Longstreet came to USC knowing that playing time might be sparse in his true freshman season with Jayden Maiava still in the picture. Eventually, Longstreet did enough to earn the backup quarterback gig over Utah transfer Sam Huard.

He's played in four games this season for the Trojans, which presevers his year of eligibility. Riley has mainly used Longstreet for designated quarterback run plays, showcasing the freshman's dual-threat ability. Longstreet accumulated 103 yards and one touchdown through the air, while running for 76 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Clarity For The Future Of The Quarterback Position

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against Missouri State Bears cornerback Navonn Barrett (5) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Heading into next season, the Trojans are set to have only three scholarship quarterbacks pending Longstreet's re-signing. Maiava and 2026 four-star quarterback Jonas Williams are slated to join Longstreet in the Trojans' quarterback room.

Maiava will depart for the NFL after the 2026 season, so if the Trojans are able to bring back Longstreet, the former five-star quarterback will have the inside track to be the 2027 starter.



MORE: Betting Odds Shift Before Alamo Bowl Between USC and TCU

MORE: USC's Running Back Room Takes Hit After NFL Draft Decision

MORE: Mark Stoops Could Thrive As USC's Defensive Coordinator Amid Rumors

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Continuity In The Offense

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Being able to have a player sit and develop in a system can do wonders for their development both on and off the field.

Although USC could be a big player for a quarterback transfer similar to Caleb Williams in 2021, there's just something different about having a player know a playbook and scheme in and out. Riley knows it and that's why it's been a priority for USC to bring back Maiava in back-to-back offseasons.

Longstreet won't be able to start for the Trojans next year, but spending more time in Riley's scheme and playbook will allow him to grow exponentially as a quarterback.

Recommended Articles