USC Football: Caleb Williams Puts on Show In Second Preseason Game
In his second preseason game with the Chicago Bears, former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams continued to show why he was selected first overall in the NFL Draft. It was the first time that Williams was playing at home in front of the Chicago fans and he didn't disappoint.
Playing against the Cincinnati Bengals, Williams showed out. He finished his out his day going 6-13, throwing for 75 yards.
One of his better throws came in the second quarter when he found fellow rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze. The two have already started a strong chemistry that should help things as the season goes on.
He showed off his tremendous arm strength, putting the ball directly on a dime where only Odunze could get it. One of his better skills coming out of college has been his accuracy and it was on full display here.
Williams even found the endzone for the first time in his NFL career. He showed some magic on his way to scoring the touchdown, dancing around in the backfield before turning on the jets.
Williams has all the talent to become a successful quarterback at the NFL level and while it's just preseason, he is already showing some of his skill set. The Bears believe that Williams be the franchise quarterback that they have been searching to find for many years.
If his first two starts in the preseason are any indication, Williams could be one of the more fun players to watch around the NFL. He went 4-for-7 and throwing for 95 yards in his first game against the Buffalo Bills.
Williams also rushed for 13 yards against Buffalo, showing his mobility. He didn't run with the ball too often while at USC but it's clear that Chicago has a plan in place for him when the pocket collapses.
Getting these preseason reps should only help Williams as he transitions over to the NFL. He isn't playing against the entire starting group of defenses but being able to perform like this against other NFL players isn't easy to do.
The Bears have put him into a massive place to find success and now it's up to Williams to make it happen. He is surrounded by all sorts of offensive weapons and will look to lead Chicago back to the postseason in his first career season.
