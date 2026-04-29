USC Athletics Continues This Impressive Streak With Another National Championship

USC Trojans athletics has brought home another national championship, this time in women’s water polo. USC defeated the California Golden Bears by a final score of 10-9. This is the eighth national title in program history and also extended an impressive streak for USC athletics.

USC Wins At Least One National Title for Sixth Straight Year

Jun 13, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; William Jones of Southern California celebrates after the Trojans tied for the team title during the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For the sixth straight season, USC has brought home at least one national championship with the women’s water polo team securing their respective title. This streak dates back to the 2021 season in which USC’s women’s beach volleyball team, women’s track and field team, and women’s volleyball team all won the national championship.

There is still time for USC to add to their 2026 total as not all the Spring sports have concluded yet.

Here are all the national titles that USC has won from 2021-2026.

2021

Women’s Track and Field

Women’s Beach Volleyball

Women’s Water Polo

2022

Women’s Beach Volleyball

2023

Women’s Beach Volleyball

2024

Women’s Beach Volleyball

2025

Men’s Indoor Track and Field

Men’s Outdoor Track and Field

2026

Women’s Water Polo

Make that 6 consecutive years with at least one national championship… pic.twitter.com/dygiBCK4U6 — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) April 28, 2026

Football Title Drought

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A glaring miss in this list is football. USC has 11 claimed national championships in their school’s history. However, their most recent one was back in 2004. The Trojans are trying to get back to where they were back in their heyday, but it’s been a long and difficult process that they are still working towards.

USC in the 2000’s under coach Pete Carroll was arguably the most premier program in college football. USC won the Pac-10 conference seven straight times from 2002-2008 and never won less than 11 games. Since then, USC has had just two seasons with 11 wins. Neither of them resulted in a national championship or College Football Playoff appearance.

Furthermore, after winning seven straight conference titles under Carroll, USC has won only one conference title since. Coach Lincoln Riley is entering his fifth season as USC coach n 2026 and the time to win in now. Riley himself has even claimed that this roster heading into the season is the best he’s ever had at USC.

We’re excited. I think this will be the most complete roster we’ve had here at USC. We returned some really good, productive players that we think are teed up to be the best they’ve been in their careers,” Riley said on The Jim Rome Show. “We brought in a great class. Signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the country…That combination from a roster standpoint is exciting.”

Women’s Basketball Trending Upwards

Mar 23, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) celebrates a three point basket against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

USC’s women’s basketball program has two NCAA national titles in their history in 1983 and 1984. They have been ascending into contention over the past few seasons. In 2024 and 2025, USC earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They got to the Elite Eight both times before losing. After an injury riddled 2025-26 season with star guard JuJu Watkins being out, the Trojans were eliminated in the second round.

With Watkins back in 2026-27 and paired with another star guard Jazzy Davidson, could the women’s basketball team help extend this run of USC athletics winning national titles next year?

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