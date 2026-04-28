Three Remaining USC Players Who Will Define the Season After NFL Draft Losses

After losing several players in the 2026 NFL Draft, the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley are looking ahead to the 2026 season, which could be a crucial one for USC.

Heading into next season, there are three players who could define the season and have an impact on how successful the Trojans are in 2026.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Quarterback Jayden Maiava

After losing several key players on the offensive side of the ball, quarterback Jaden Maiava will play a key role in how the season goes for USC. In the draft, Maiava lost two of his more important receivers, Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, who will be very difficult to replace.

In 2026, Maya will have to create chemistry with a variety of weapons so that the Trojans' offense can still find consistent production. Even with the changes, Maiava is hoping to find similar success to what he had in 2025.

Last season, Maiava recorded 3,711 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and completed 65.8 percent of his passes. In addition to the damage he did as a passer, Maiava also added 157 yards and six touchdowns as a rusher on the ground.

As Maiava heads into year three under Riley, he could be in store for his best season yet. The dual threat ability of Maiava’s arm and his legs should be very difficult for defenses to account for.

While Maiva may have a lot of pressure on him next season, his experience and continued progression could help USC have one of its better seasons under Riley and push for a College Football Playoff berth.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA;Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) catches a pass for a touchdown during the game against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Receiver Tanook Hines

Another offensive player who has a major role in the Trojan success next season is wide receiver Tanook Hines. After the departures of Lane and Lemon, Hines must take a step forward and improve on what he was able to accomplish in his freshman season.

In his 2025 season with the Trojans, Hines totaled 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns. Behind Lemon and Lane, Hines was the third leading receiver for USC, and with his experience from last season, could very easily step into being one of Maiava’s top targets.

Standing at 6-0 and 195 pounds, Hines has the size to line up all across the field, which could help to fill the void that Lemon left on the perimeter as the top target. With Riley’s creativity as a play caller, any versatility that Hines could provide could be very valuable for USC‘s offense.

Heading into 2026, if Hines can become one of the go-to receivers for USC, the Trojans could be in a great position to have another year of consistency and productivity on offense.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans safety Christian Pierce (24) hits Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Safety Christian Pierce

On the defensive side of the ball, one of the most important players without question is safety Christian Pierce. Following the draft, USC will now be without the safety duo of Bishop Fitzgerald and Kamari Ramsey, who were very valuable for the Trojans last season.

Ramsey and Fitzgerald both provided great versatility, and Fitzgerald specifically was constantly making plays on the ball in the back end. Without Fitzgerald and Ramsey, Pierce must step up into an even larger role.

Last season with USC, Pierce was a solid contributor as he recorded 64 tackles, one sack, three pass breakups, and one interception. Pierce did have a great 2025 season, but in order to help USC become an even better defense, he must figure out a way to significantly improve his ball production.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball while Southern California Trojans safety Christian Pierce (24) defends in the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

One of the more important things for USC last season was Fitzgerald‘s constant ability to force turnovers. If Pierce and the rest of the secondary can find a way to replicate that production, the Trojans should be in a great spot.

In addition to the ball production, Pierce can also bring similar versatility with his 6-1 and 205-pound frame. Pierce’s build could allow him to line up at deep safety or in the box and in the slot at nickel corner.

If Pierce can be a versatile player for the Trojans, in addition to making consistent plays in the back end, USC could be able to replicate and potentially improve their defense from 2025, which may very well lead them to competing for a Big Ten title.

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