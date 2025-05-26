All Trojans

USC Trojans Snap NCAA Tournament Drought, In Corvallis Regional

The USC Trojans baseball team snapped a 10-year NCAA tournament drought and will be playing in the Corvallis regional with the Oregon State Beavers, TCU Horned Frogs, and Saint Mary's Gaels.

Mar 2, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies compete against University of Southern California Trojans during the Kubota College Baseball Series - Weekend 3 at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
Mar 2, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies compete against University of Southern California Trojans during the Kubota College Baseball Series - Weekend 3 at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans baseball team has made the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015, as the NCAA released the 2025 NCAA tournament bracket on Monday morning. USC earned the No. 3 seed in the Corvallis Regional. The Oregon State Beavers are the host and top seed. The TCU Horned Frogs are the No. 2 seed, and the Saint Mary’s Gaels are the No. 4 seed. 

Oregon State outfielder Gavin Turley (1) prepares to bat during the game against Oregon on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State outfielder Gavin Turley (1) prepares to bat during the game against Oregon on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC’s first game in this double elimination regional with be against TCU on Friday, May 30. The Horned Frogs went 39-18 this season, including 19-11 in Big 12 conference play.

USC Trojans Make First NCAA Tournament In 10 Years

Mar 2, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies compete against University of Southern California Trojans during the Ku
Mar 2, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies compete against University of Southern California Trojans during the Kubota College Baseball Series - Weekend 3 at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The NCAA Tournament drought for the USC Trojans baseball team is now over. It was a sweat for the Trojans as many tournament field projections had them as one of the last teams to get an at-large bid. 

In 2025, USC went 35-21 overall with a 18-12 record in Big Ten conference play. USC finished fourth in the Big Ten and was the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten tournament. It was a short stay for the Trojans, as they failed to make it out of Big Ten pool play, losing to the Penn State Nittany Lions and beating the Washington Huskies.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers ended up winning the Big Ten tournament over the UCLA Bruins.

