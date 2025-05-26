USC Trojans Snap NCAA Tournament Drought, In Corvallis Regional
The USC Trojans baseball team has made the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015, as the NCAA released the 2025 NCAA tournament bracket on Monday morning. USC earned the No. 3 seed in the Corvallis Regional. The Oregon State Beavers are the host and top seed. The TCU Horned Frogs are the No. 2 seed, and the Saint Mary’s Gaels are the No. 4 seed.
USC’s first game in this double elimination regional with be against TCU on Friday, May 30. The Horned Frogs went 39-18 this season, including 19-11 in Big 12 conference play.
MORE: Seattle Seahawks' Sam Darnold Reveals Communication With Minnesota Vikings
MORE: 4-Star Recruit McHale Blade To Commit To USC Trojans Over Notre Dame, Michigan?
MORE: USC Trojans, Michigan Wolverines Among Finalists For Elite 4-Star Recruit Titan Davis
USC Trojans Make First NCAA Tournament In 10 Years
The NCAA Tournament drought for the USC Trojans baseball team is now over. It was a sweat for the Trojans as many tournament field projections had them as one of the last teams to get an at-large bid.
In 2025, USC went 35-21 overall with a 18-12 record in Big Ten conference play. USC finished fourth in the Big Ten and was the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten tournament. It was a short stay for the Trojans, as they failed to make it out of Big Ten pool play, losing to the Penn State Nittany Lions and beating the Washington Huskies.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers ended up winning the Big Ten tournament over the UCLA Bruins.