USC's Updated Betting Odds Imply Difficult Draw in Regional

The USC Trojans baseball qualified for their second consecutive NCAA Tournament on Monday. USC is No. 2 seed in the College Station Regional that is being hosted by the No. 1 seeded Texas A&M Aggies.

What are the Trojans’ odds to win this regional and advance to the Super Regionals?

USC Underdogs in College Station Regional

USC celebrates a home run by Isaac Cadena (20) as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, USC has odds of +200 to win the College Station and advance to the Super Regionals. Texas A&M is the favorite with odds of -195 to win it in front of their home crowd.

The No. 3 seed in the region, the Texas State Bobcats, have odds of +1200. Then there is the No. 4 seed Lamar Cardinals with long shot odds of +3500.

This double elimination regional will get underway on Friday, May 29 with Texas A&M playing Lamar and USC playing Texas State. The winner of this regional will keep their hopes of making the College World Series alive, while the three losers will be eliminated.

It will be a tall task for one of the three road teams to win this regional as Texas A&M has been one of the most consistent baseball programs in recent times. The Aggies have made four of the past five NCAA Tournaments since 2022 and made the College World Series twice in this span (2022 and 2024). In 2024, they fell in the national championship to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle celebrates after sweeping Oregon in the Bryan-College Station Super Regional series at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Another factor that will be difficult for USC, Texas State, and Lamar to overcome is Texas A&M's home crowd. The Aggies home crowd is among the best in college baseball. They are most known for their "Ball Five" chant when an opposing pitcher is struggling to find the strike zone during a game. The whole crowd chants as one "Ball" and then adds however many balls in a row the pitcher has thrown.

If a pitcher had thrown six straight balls, the crowd chants "Ball Seven" until the next pitch is throw. it can get in a player's head.

USC enters the 2026 NCAA Tournament with an overall record of 43-15. The Trojans went 20-10 in Big Ten conference play. They just missed the cut of hosting a regional in Los Angeles.

Oregon infielder Maddox Molony, left, forces out USC outfielder Jack Basseer at second base as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the second year in a row the Trojans have made the NCAA Tournament after missing out on it from 2016-2024. USC was knocked in the Corvallis Regional in 2025. They will look to take the next step forward in 2026.

USC’s baseball program has a long history of success. The Trojans have won 12 national championships in prorgram history, with their last title coming in 1998. Since then, USC has made the College World Series in 2000 and 2001. It has now been 25 years since the Trojans made it that far and they will look to change that this year.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.