Key Factor That Favors Texas A&M Over USC in NCAA Regional

The USC Trojans earned a No. 2 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament and will head to the College Station Regional, hosted by the Texas A&M Aggies out of the SEC.

Texas A&M boasts a hostile environment at its home, Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, making this a difficult test for USC to advance to the Super Regionals.

Texas A&M Aggies' Home Crowd

Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M celebrates after sweeping Oregon in the Bryan-College Station Super Regional series at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The College Station Regional is made up of four teams: the No. 1 seed Texas A&M Aggies, No. 2 seed USC Trojans, No. 3 seed Texas State Bobcats, and No. 4 seed Lamar Cardinals.

This will be a double-elimination tournament between these teams, with the winner advancing to the Super Regionals. It will begin on Friday, May 29, with Texas A&M playing Lamar and USC playing Texas State.

If USC eventually does play Texas A&M, they will have to be prepared for rowdy Aggies fans. Nearly 10 years ago, the Texas A&M baseball fanbase went viral for their “Ball 5” chant during the team’s Super Regional that they were hosting in 2016.

Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle celebrates after sweeping Oregon in the Bryan-College Station Super Regional series at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies were playing TCU with a trip to the College World Series on the line. The TCU pitcher during the third inning of this crucial game could not find the strike zone. After a four-pitch walk issued to a Texas A&M batter, the whole home crowd supporting Texas A&M began chanting “Ball five.”

Each ball thrown in a row during this changed the chant; “Ball six,” “Ball seven,” and “Ball eight” until the TCU pitcher finally was able to throw a strike. This is the type of thing that can rattle a road opponent, and the Aggies fans have become famous for doing this during home games. Take a listen to what it sounds like below.

Texas A&M's 'Ball 5' chant probably the best thing ever.pic.twitter.com/aQp0qfkz9U — Baseball’s Greatest Moments (@BBGreatMoments) May 25, 2026

If USC is to play Texas A&M, not being affected by the rowdy crowd will be a key factor.

To go along with a hostile crowd is a really good baseball program. The Aggies have made the College World Series four times since 2011, with the most recent trip coming in 2024. That year, they got all the way to the College World Series final, but lost.

They enter the 2026 tournament with an overall record of 39-14. Texas A&M finished with an SEC conference record of 18-11.

USC Trojans Back in NCAA Tournament

USC pitcher Mason Edwards throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC is back in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season and will be looking their first regional championship since 2005. The Trojans have not made a College World Series appearance since 2001. The program does have a long history of success, winning 12 total national championships with the last one coming in 1998.

The Trojans enter this regional with an overall record of 43-15 and a record of 20-10 in Big Ten conference play. USC was right on the cusp of potentially hosting a regional, but a pair of heartbreaking walk-off losses to the UCLA Bruins and Oregon Ducks down the stretch severely damaged those chances.

USC now will have to go on the road to keep its hopes of making the Super Regional alive.

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