USC Trojans College Baseball World Series Tracker: Opponents, Dates, Location, Record

Following an impressive showing in the regular season and the Big Ten Tournament, the USC Trojans are looking to make a run at the College World Series for the first time since 2001. Coach Andy Stankiewicz’s USC group is placed in the College Station Regional with the No. 12 overall seed, the Texas A&M Aggies.

The other two teams in the College Station regional include the Lamar Cardinals and the Texas State Bobcats. With the Trojans aiming to make a run at the CWS, here’s a breakdown of the Trojans regional opponents and their path to Omaha.

College Station Regional

USC meets on the mound as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans will open the College Station Regional on Friday against the Texas State Bobcats at Blue Bell Park at 6 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on ESPN+. Here’s a record breakdown of each team in the College Station Regional.

Texas A&M Aggies (39-14) USC Trojans (43-15) Lamar Cardinals (34-25) Texas State Bobcats (36-24)

College Station Regional Schedule

Friday, May 29

Game 1: No. 12 Texas A&M vs. Lamar - 1:00 p.m.

Game 2: USC vs. Texas State - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 30

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 - TBD

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 - TBD

Sunday, May 31

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3 - TBD

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 - TBD

Monday, June 1

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6 - TBD

How USC Advances to Super Regionals and College World Series

USC celebrates a home run by Isaac Cadena (20) as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas A&M, as the No. 1 seed in the regional, is the favorite to advance and will look to capitalize on playing in front of its home crowd at Blue Bell Park, one of the most hostile environments in college baseball. While Texas State and Lamar are both talented teams, expect USC and Texas A&M to meet for a spot in the Super Regionals.

The Regionals are a double-elimination format; if the Trojans lose two games, they are eliminated from the tournament. Last season in the NCAA Tournament, the Trojans won two games in the Corvallis Regional against the Saint Mary’s Gaels and TCU Horned Frogs before falling twice to the Oregon State Beavers.

If USC can win the College Station Regional, they will advance to a Super Regional to face the winner of the Chapel Hill Regional, which includes the No. 5 overall seed, the North Carolina Tar Heels, the Tennessee Volunteers, and the VCU Rams. The Super Regionals are a three-game series at the higher-seed campus site. The winner advances to the CWS in Omaha.

USC Entering NCAA Tournament Among Best At-Large Teams

USC pitcher Mason Edwards throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans enter the NCAA Tournament as one of the few teams in college baseball with over 40 wins this season, posting a 43-15 overall record and going 20-10 in Big Ten play. USC enters the tournament as one of the best teams that aren't hosting a regional, making them a true threat to knock off the Aggies.

In the Big Ten Tournament, the Trojans came close to knocking off the No. 1-ranked UCLA Bruins in the semifinals. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth and up by one, the Trojans fell on a walk-off three-run home run by UCLA’s Mulivai Levu.

To make a run at the CWS, the Trojans look to rely on one of the best pitchers in college baseball, Mason Edwards. The Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, Edwards, recorded 150 strikeouts with an ERA of 1.29. Edwards has an 8-0 pitching record this season for the Trojans.

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