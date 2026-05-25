USC Trojans College Baseball World Series Tracker: Opponents, Dates, Location, Record
In this story:
Following an impressive showing in the regular season and the Big Ten Tournament, the USC Trojans are looking to make a run at the College World Series for the first time since 2001. Coach Andy Stankiewicz’s USC group is placed in the College Station Regional with the No. 12 overall seed, the Texas A&M Aggies.
The other two teams in the College Station regional include the Lamar Cardinals and the Texas State Bobcats. With the Trojans aiming to make a run at the CWS, here’s a breakdown of the Trojans regional opponents and their path to Omaha.
College Station Regional
The Trojans will open the College Station Regional on Friday against the Texas State Bobcats at Blue Bell Park at 6 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on ESPN+. Here’s a record breakdown of each team in the College Station Regional.
- Texas A&M Aggies (39-14)
- USC Trojans (43-15)
- Lamar Cardinals (34-25)
- Texas State Bobcats (36-24)
College Station Regional Schedule
Friday, May 29
- Game 1: No. 12 Texas A&M vs. Lamar - 1:00 p.m.
- Game 2: USC vs. Texas State - 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 30
- Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 - TBD
- Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 - TBD
Sunday, May 31
- Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3 - TBD
- Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 - TBD
Monday, June 1
Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6 - TBD
How USC Advances to Super Regionals and College World Series
Texas A&M, as the No. 1 seed in the regional, is the favorite to advance and will look to capitalize on playing in front of its home crowd at Blue Bell Park, one of the most hostile environments in college baseball. While Texas State and Lamar are both talented teams, expect USC and Texas A&M to meet for a spot in the Super Regionals.
The Regionals are a double-elimination format; if the Trojans lose two games, they are eliminated from the tournament. Last season in the NCAA Tournament, the Trojans won two games in the Corvallis Regional against the Saint Mary’s Gaels and TCU Horned Frogs before falling twice to the Oregon State Beavers.
If USC can win the College Station Regional, they will advance to a Super Regional to face the winner of the Chapel Hill Regional, which includes the No. 5 overall seed, the North Carolina Tar Heels, the Tennessee Volunteers, and the VCU Rams. The Super Regionals are a three-game series at the higher-seed campus site. The winner advances to the CWS in Omaha.
USC Entering NCAA Tournament Among Best At-Large Teams
The Trojans enter the NCAA Tournament as one of the few teams in college baseball with over 40 wins this season, posting a 43-15 overall record and going 20-10 in Big Ten play. USC enters the tournament as one of the best teams that aren't hosting a regional, making them a true threat to knock off the Aggies.
In the Big Ten Tournament, the Trojans came close to knocking off the No. 1-ranked UCLA Bruins in the semifinals. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth and up by one, the Trojans fell on a walk-off three-run home run by UCLA’s Mulivai Levu.
To make a run at the CWS, the Trojans look to rely on one of the best pitchers in college baseball, Mason Edwards. The Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, Edwards, recorded 150 strikeouts with an ERA of 1.29. Edwards has an 8-0 pitching record this season for the Trojans.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.