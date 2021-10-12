    • October 12, 2021
    NFL WR Michael Pittman Jr. Balled Out in Colts OT Loss to Ravens

    Former USC star Michael Pittman Jr. mossed a Ravens defender for a touchdown on Monday night.
    Author:

    Former USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. had a tremendous game on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens. 

    The second-year NFL wideout caught a deep pass from quarterback Carson Wentz for 42 yards, and fought his way into the end zone for a touchdown. Following the play, the Ravens were called for pass interference, but it was declined.

    Pittman Jr. joined the Colts roster last year after getting drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. During his rookie season, the 6'4", 233-pound athlete tallied 40 receptions, 503 yards and one touchdown total. He was expected to return for year two and play a more prominent role for the Colts' offense this season; and by the looks of tonight, that is definitely the case. 

    The California native finished Monday night's overtime loss with 89 yards and one touchdown. Final score in Baltimore, 31-25.

    USATSI_16835199
