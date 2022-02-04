NFL WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Credits Clay Helton's USC Staff For 'Seamless Transition'

NFL wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown credits his time at USC under Clay Helton to his success with the Detroit Lions.

St. Brown spent three seasons with the Trojans, and emerged as a top target for QB Kedon Slovis in 2020. St. Brown tallied 178 career catches for 2,270 yards and 16 touchdowns in his college career. He also had seven career 100-yard receiving games.

"My transition from college...USC I think really prepared me great. The transition was seamless to the NFL. The playbook was more, I would say. It was definitely a lot more to learn, but it was nothing that I couldn't handle. I think the coaches at USC prepared me great," St. Brown said.

"Once I got to the Lions, it was just me going into camp, working hard and making sure I was doing everything right and taking care of my body. "

USA TODAY

St. Brown finished his rookie season in the NFL with 912 yards and five touchdowns. He was named Pepsi Player Of The Week in Week 18.

Full Interview: Former USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

