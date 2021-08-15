Amon-Ra St. Brown Labeled 'Stud' After NFL Debut

The Detroit Lions kicked off their preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, and finished the night with a 16-15 loss. Former USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown saw some action during his NFL debut, and impressed many with his performance. The California native tallied two catches for 12 yards, and highlighted his superb route-running skillset.

Despite being a fourth round pick, St. Brown was voted one of the top 'studs' from Friday's contest by Sports Illustrated All Lions.

"As mentioned, St. Brown made a really nice play that was negated by a Frank Ragnow holding penalty. Ultimately, he finished his day with two catches for 12 yards. For a rookie, St. Brown looked lightyears ahead of where he’s expected to be. He ran good routes, contributed with blocks and competed at a high level. If he continues to perform in this fashion, many will view St. Brown as the first real steal of the Brad Holmes/Dan Campbell era." [All Lions]

Drafted at pick No. 112 overall, the former Trojan has continuously impressed NFL personnel during Lions practices and training camp. The 6-foot-one wideout will continue to shine as he competes for playing time with Detroit this season.

-----

You may also like:

USC LB Drake Jackson Reveals NFL Draft Plans

Injury Bug Strikes USC Trojans

EX-USC Running Back Markese Stepp Calls USC's Offense 'Flamboyant'

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter