Amon-Ra St. Brown Labeled 'Stud' After NFL Debut

St. Brown made his NFL debut with the Detroit Lions on Friday.
The Detroit Lions kicked off their preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, and finished the night with a 16-15 loss. Former USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown saw some action during his NFL debut, and impressed many with his performance. The California native tallied two catches for 12 yards, and highlighted his superb route-running skillset.

Despite being a fourth round pick, St. Brown was voted one of the top 'studs' from Friday's contest by Sports Illustrated All Lions.

"As mentioned, St. Brown made a really nice play that was negated by a Frank Ragnow holding penalty. Ultimately, he finished his day with two catches for 12 yards. For a rookie, St. Brown looked lightyears ahead of where he’s expected to be. He ran good routes, contributed with blocks and competed at a high level. If he continues to perform in this fashion, many will view St. Brown as the first real steal of the Brad Holmes/Dan Campbell era." [All Lions]

Drafted at pick No. 112 overall, the former Trojan has continuously impressed NFL personnel during Lions practices and training camp. The 6-foot-one wideout will continue to shine as he competes for playing time with Detroit this season.

-----

